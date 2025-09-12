Guard killed during robbery at Embu bar

A night guard was found murdered after a robbery at a bar in Kianjokoma, Embu County.

Police said the body of Benson Njagi, 65, was found lying unresponsive in his yard. A car belonging to the owner of the bar was missing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. Police said they are looking for known suspects in the murder of the guard on September 11, 2025.

Elsewhere in Chepilat, Bomet County, a 12-year-old boy died after being assaulted by his father in a domestic feud.

The man used a stick to assault his son before he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

A mob later descended on the suspect and seriously assaulted him. He was later rescued by police who took him to safety pending an arraignment.

The body of the boy was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy, police said.

And detectives are investigating the death of a man whose decomposing body was found in his house in Aliwa, Kondele, Kisumu County.

Police said the body of Kevin Odhiambo Orinde, 41 was found lying in a pool of blood with no visible injuries at the corridor from the kitchen to the seating room, where he is suspected to have collapsed and died.

The man had not been seen for up to three days and neighbors complained of a foul smell from his house prompting them to check on him.

The deceased was staying alone. The body was removed and taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Mortuary pending autopsy, police said.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a suspect who attacked and seriously injured a woman before sexually assaulting her in Kathiani area, Machakos County.

The woman lost two teeth in the attack from the assailant, police said.

Police said the assailant escaped the scene after the incident and efforts to trace him are ongoing.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.