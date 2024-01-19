Gunmen Raid Nyahururu Villages, Steal Livestock

Gunmen raided villages in parts of Ngarua, Nyahururu and drove off an unknown number of animals.

The gang staged the attack on Thursday morning and targeted Mbogoini dam bordering Laikipia National Conservancy (LNC), police and locals said.

No injury was made during the daring attack. The incident came days after a similar raid was staged at Muige Conservancy where more than 260 animals were stolen.

Ranch owners in the area have decried a new wave of attacks by gunmen who usually steal their animals.

This comes amid sustained operations by the multi agency teams against the incidents in vain.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been leading the operations in the area vowing to end the menace.

Kindiki said cattle rustling in Northern Kenya has over the years become an organised criminal enterprise responsible for deaths, destitution and displacement.

“Its impacts are severe. It deprives pastoral communities their economic mainstay and aggravates the conditions of poverty in the rangelands, fuelling communal grievances and revenge attacks,” he said.

To dismantle the infrastructure of cattle rustlers and facilitators he said, the government is sustaining the war on banditry and its perpetrators, enablers, benefactors and beneficiaries by making banditry a painful venture, ensuring recovery of stolen livestock and rewarding facilitators of recoveries.