Hailee Steinfeld Siblings: Get to Know Griffin Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld is an American actress and singer born on December 11, 1996, in Tarzana, California.

She gained recognition for her role as Mattie Ross in the 2010 film True Grit, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Steinfeld has also appeared in films like Pitch Perfect, The Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee, and voiced characters in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Arcane.

In music, she released her debut EP Haiz in 2015 and has collaborated with artists like Zedd and Grey.

Steinfeld has been home-schooled since 2008 and expresses interest in producing and directing.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Hailee has one sibling, an older brother named Griffin Steinfeld.

Griffin was born on January 9, 1994, and has pursued careers as a race car driver and in the solar panel cleaning business.

Hailee and Griffin are very close, with Hailee often expressing her admiration and gratitude for his support and role as a role model in her life.

Career

Steinfeld’s career spans acting, music, and modeling.

She gained recognition for her breakout role as Mattie Ross in the 2010 film True Grit, earning an Academy Award nomination.

his performance made her one of the youngest nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Her acting career began at a young age, with appearances in short films and television shows.

Steinfeld’s notable roles include her portrayal of Emily Junk in Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3, where she became a new member of the Bellas.

She also starred as Nadine Byrd in The Edge of Seventeen, a high school student navigating adolescence, and played Petra Arkanian in Ender’s Game, a skilled and compassionate soldier.

In addition to these roles, Steinfeld appeared in Bumblebee as Charlie Watson, a teenager who befriends a sentient robot.

Also Read: Brian Westbrook Siblings: All About Byron Westbrook

She took on the lead role of Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, which reimagines the poet’s life.

More recently, she portrayed Kate Bishop, a young archer and protégée of Clint Barton (Hawkeye), in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye.

Steinfeld’s acting career is marked by her versatility and ability to take on diverse roles across different genres.

Steinfeld’s music career began with the release of her debut single Flashlight in 2015, which was featured on the Pitch Perfect 2 soundtrack.

Her debut EP, Haiz, was released in November 2015 and included the hit singles Love Myself and Rock Bottom (feat. DNCE). Love Myself achieved platinum certification and became a breakout hit.

She has collaborated with artists like Grey and Zedd on Starving, and with Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, and Watt on Let Me Go.

Other notable releases include Most Girls and Halfway There. Steinfeld’s music often explores themes of empowerment and self-discovery.

In addition to her acting and music pursuits, Steinfeld has also ventured into modeling.

She has worked with prominent fashion brands, including Miu Miu, and appeared in numerous fashion campaigns and editorials.

Steinfeld’s involvement in fashion includes walking the runway and attending high-profile fashion events.

Accolades

In acting, Steinfeld was nominated for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a SAG Award for her role in True Grit in 2010.

She won several awards for this performance, including a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Performer and a Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress.

For The Edge of Seventeen, Steinfeld was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy34.

In music, Steinfeld won a 2017 Billboard Music Award for Top Covered Artist for her song Most Girls.

She also received nominations for various music awards, including iHeartRadio Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Additionally, Steinfeld has been part of projects that have garnered significant recognition.

For instance, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Arcane: League of Legends have won numerous awards, with Steinfeld contributing her voice acting talents to these projects.