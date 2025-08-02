Haleigh Cox, a well-known Instagram and TikTok influencer, is 30 years old as of 2025. She was born on April 12, 1995, and has become one of the standout figures in the world of online fitness and lifestyle content. Over the years, she has built a solid fan base by sharing eye-catching visuals, workout routines, and snippets of her personal life.

Haleigh Cox Age 30 years as of 2025 Date of Birth April 12, 1995 Place of Birth cosa, CA Zodiac Sign Aries

Who Is Haleigh Cox?

Haleigh Cox is an American digital content creator who rose to prominence through her Instagram account, where she regularly posted photos in swimwear and lingerie, paired with motivational captions and a strong aesthetic appeal. She initially gained fame through her original account, haleighcox, which attracted more than 550,000 followers.

She has since transitioned to a new Instagram handle, @hcoxofficial, where she continues to share workout clips, lifestyle updates, and personal moments.

Career

Haleigh launched her social media journey in March 2015, using her platforms to express her passion for fitness, fashion, and beauty. In addition to Instagram, she has become active on TikTok under the username @haleighcoxxxx, where she shares creative videos that often incorporate trending sounds and humorous takes on everyday routines.

Her content frequently features music by artists like Michael Bublé and Jason Derulo, adding a playful and relatable element to her posts. One of her standout videos using this music style was shared in February 2024, further boosting her reach among younger audiences.

Personal Life

Haleigh resides in Orange County, California, where she lives with her beloved English Bulldogs. Her dogs often appear in her posts, adding a warm, personal touch that resonates with animal lovers and her broader fan base.

Aside from fitness and fashion, Haleigh’s content reveals a deep appreciation for routine and wellness. Her updates often provide fans with insights into her daily workouts, healthy lifestyle choices, and her serene home life.

At 30 years old, Haleigh Cox has established herself as a confident and consistent voice in the world of digital influencing. With a growing presence on multiple platforms and a dedicated following, she continues to evolve her brand while staying true to her personal style and values. Whether it’s her engaging posts, workout inspiration, or her adorable English Bulldogs, Haleigh’s influence continues to expand both online and offline.

