Harambee Stars’ World Cup dream dimmed after defeat to Gambia

National team Harambee Stars’ dream of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was officially extinguished on Friday following a 3-1 drubbing by The Gambia’s Scorpions in a CAF Group F qualifier at Kasarani Stadium.

The Scorpions, under the tutelage of former Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinistry, masterminded a ruthless first half display over Benni McCarthy’s men, to reignite their contention for a spot in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Harambee Stars, who came into the tie with faint hopes of qualification, were outclassed by a more clinical Gambian side that took control of the match within the opening half-hour.

Kenya’s defensive frailties were exposed early when Sulayman Sinyan headed home in the 12th minute from Brighton & Hove Albion forward Yankuba Minteh’s inswing corner, putting Harambee Stars on the back foot.

Minteh, who proved difficult to deal with for Kenya’s backline, doubled the visitors lead in the 26th minute, coolly slotting the ball in the bottom left corner, as he took advantage of a turnover from the midfield.

The Gambia extended their advantage in the 38th minute and put the game to bed when Musa Barrow unleashed a rapid volley into the far corner of the net- further underlying their ruthlessness in front of goal.

Kenya’s defence looked shaky all throughout the game, and the frustration boiled over in stoppage time of the first half when Collins Sichenje was booked for a rash foul– which left coach Benni McCarthy visibly frustrated on the touchline.

Harambee Stars showed more fight after the interval after two half time substitutions rejuvenated the team, and their persistence was rewarded in the 81st minute.

Ryan Ogam, who came off the bench, latched onto the ball in the middle of the box and dispatched it with his weaker right foot to inject some hope into the home team.

Unfortunately, it was too little too late as the visitors were able to see out the game and claim all the three points on offer.

The result leaves Kenya stuck on six points in Group F, with their 2026 World Cup dream officially over despite three matches still to play.

The Gambia, meanwhile, climbed above them and kept their qualification hopes alive, though daunting tests against Burundi and Gabon still await.

For Kenya, the focus now shifts to Tuesday’s home game against Seychelles where they’ll be hoping to cap off the international break with a win, as they look to begin building towards their 2027 AFCON campaign.