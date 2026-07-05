Harry Styles beats Taylor Swift’s and Coldplay’s Wembley records

Harry Styles has wrapped up his record-breaking residency at Wembley Stadium after performing 12 sold-out shows.

The stint tops records previously set by Coldplay and Taylor Swift, with the singer now holding the record for most concerts performed at the venue by any artist during a single year or a solo artist during one concert run.

Styles, 32, kicked off the London leg of his Together, Together tour on 12 June, with the final show taking place on Saturday.

During his final gig, he paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmates as being “a massive part of this journey”.

Styles’ latest tour was originally billed for six nights at Wembley but was extended due to high demand.

His record surpasses Coldplay’s 10-night run last summer, as well as Swift’s eight nights at the stadium in 2024.

Speaking during the final gig on Saturday – attended by about 80,000 people – Styles paused to reflect on his time with boyband One Direction.

“I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey,” he said.

“I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything… none of this would be possible, I wouldn’t be here without you, thank you so much.”

One Direction formed in 2010 on the TV talent show The X Factor and went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Bandmate Liam Payne died aged 31 in 2024.

Styles also told fans he wanted to “take a moment” to reflect on his career during the show, 16 years after The X Factor was filmed there.

He said: “16 years ago… just outside of this building, just next door… I was put into a band that changed my life.

He added: “As I drive through this area, I’m flooded with memories from that time.

“And every time I have the privilege of returning to Wembley, it’s meant an incredibly great deal to me. Thank you so much.”

Styles launched his solo career in 2017 and has since received six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards. His fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, was released in January.

Ahead of Saturday night’s concert, Wembley Stadium said it had unveiled a commemorative banner to mark Styles’ record.

In a post on X, it added: “12 shows. One record. A place in Wembley history”.

Styles’ tour will continue onto Brazil, Mexico and the US, before wrapping up in Australia in December.

By BBC