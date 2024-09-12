Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Sexual Assault Charges

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on new sexual assault charges.

The details of the indictment are expected to remain sealed until Weinstein is formally arraigned. These charges may involve accusations from three different women, according to prosecutors.

Weinstein, 72, was not present at the Thursday hearing as he was recovering from an emergency medical procedure involving his heart and lungs earlier in the week.

His lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said Weinstein had been treated in the intensive care unit at Bellevue Hospital.

The grand jury began hearing evidence in mid-August, with prosecutors providing details of the allegations without naming the three accusers.

One of the alleged assaults reportedly took place in a residential building in Manhattan between 2005 and 2006, while another allegedly occurred at a Tribeca hotel in May 2016.

A third woman has claimed she was assaulted at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in 2006.

These new charges are unrelated to those of Jessica Mann and Mimi Haley, whose accusations led to Weinstein’s conviction in 2020.

He was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison. However, his conviction was overturned on appeal earlier this year.

Prosecutors are seeking to combine the new charges with Weinstein’s upcoming retrial, which is set to begin on November 12.

Aidala opposed the idea, stating that the defense team had not been given enough information to prepare adequately.

Weinstein’s health continues to be a point of discussion. He may remain in a hospital facility instead of returning to Rikers Island, depending on his medical condition.

A hearing is scheduled for next week to address his health and, if medically cleared, Weinstein is expected to be arraigned on the new charges during that session.

In addition to the Manhattan case, Weinstein is also appealing a separate 2022 conviction in Los Angeles, where he was sentenced to 16 years for three sexual assault charges.

He remains in prison during the appeal process.