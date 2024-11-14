Health Ministry Refutes Claims Of Unpaid Billions To Faith-Based Hospitals

The Ministry of Health has disputed claims made by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops that the government owes billions to Faith-Based Organization (FBO) hospitals.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, in a statement on Thursday, called the allegations “misleading, erroneous, and false.”

CS Barasa clarified that as of October 4, 2024, the now-defunct NHIF owed Sh19 billion to various healthcare providers—debts that had accumulated over a period of more than ten years.

She stated that the government is committed to clearing these debts, having already mobilized Sh7.58 billion in the last month.

“The government is fully committed to settle these historical debts and consequently in the last one month, Sh7.58 billion was mobilized to pay these debts,” she said.

The Ministry explained that the new Social Health Authority (SHA) has recently disbursed over Sh5 billion to healthcare providers, including Sh9 billion allocated to FBO-operated health facilities, many of which are run by the Catholic Church. The remaining Sh2.5 billion is expected to be paid by next week.

Earlier, the bishops had expressed concerns about overdue payments to FBO hospitals, with their chair, Maurice Muhatia, noting that the delay affects essential services provided to vulnerable communities.

Also Read: Kenya’s Catholic Bishops Criticize Ruto’s Government For Culture Of Lies, Urge Integrity

“When the government fails to fulfil its promises, particularly concerning payments to essential service providers, it harms vulnerable communities. This is the case with NHIF. The neglect of Fiath-Based Organizations (FBO) hospitals, now owed billions in dues, is an issue we have addressed constantly even with the president,” the clergies chair Maurice Muhatia said.