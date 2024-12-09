Hearing On Manchester City’s 115 Charges Concludes

The hearing into the Premier League’s financial charges against Manchester City has officially concluded, according to reports.

The club, accused of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, has faced a lengthy legal battle over allegations dating back more than a decade.

Manchester City was charged with 115 alleged rule violations in February, later increased to 130 due to administrative revisions. These accusations include failing to accurately report finances from 2009 to 2018 and not disclosing full details of salaries for players and former manager Roberto Mancini between 2009 and 2016. The club is also accused of failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s investigation.

The hearing, held at London’s International Dispute Resolution Centre since September, saw both sides present their final arguments before a three-member panel. The panel will now review the evidence and deliver a verdict, though the decision could take months to finalize.

If found guilty, Manchester City could face significant penalties, including hefty fines, a points deduction, or even relegation from the Premier League. The club has stated it would appeal any unfavorable ruling, potentially extending the process until the end of next season.

The Premier League investigation began after German magazine Der Spiegel published reports in 2018 alleging financial irregularities at the club. Manchester City has consistently denied the accusations, maintaining they have “irrefutable evidence” to clear their name.

In a recent statement, the club said it looks forward to resolving the matter, adding, “We are eager for this to be put to rest once and for all.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City will return to action on Wednesday, facing Juventus in the Champions League in Turin.