Helena Bergström Siblings: Getting to Know Anna Rosén

Helena Kristina Bergström Nutley, born on February 5, 1964, in Kortedala, Gothenburg, Sweden, is a celebrated Swedish actress, film director, and screenwriter.

Hailing from a family deeply rooted in the performing arts, she has become one of Sweden’s most acclaimed stage and screen actresses.

Her career, which began in 1982, spans a wide range of roles in theater, film, and television, earning her recognition both in Sweden and internationally.

Married to British director Colin Nutley, with whom she has collaborated on numerous films, Bergström is also a mother of two children, Molly and Timothy, and a stepmother to Daniel Nutley.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Helena has one sibling, a sister named Anna Rosén.

Born to actress Kerstin Widgren and director Hans Bergström, and the granddaughter of renowned Swedish actor Olof Widgren, Bergström comes from a theatrical lineage, but records do not mention brothers or sisters.

Her family’s artistic legacy is well-documented, with her parents and grandfather playing significant roles in shaping her early exposure to acting.

Career

Despite initially aspiring to work with animals, Bergström’s passion for acting was ignited during a year as an exchange student in Mississippi at age 15.

Upon returning to Sweden, she faced initial rejections from the Royal Dramatic Theatre’s acting school but persevered, gaining admission in 1985 after training with actress Margreth Weivers.

Her stage career flourished at prestigious venues like the Royal Dramatic Theatre (Dramaten) and Stockholm City Theatre, where she tackled iconic roles in plays such as Miss Julie, Twelfth Night, Pygmalion, Piaf, A Doll’s House, Hamlet (as Hamlet), Medea, and A Streetcar Named Desire (as Blanche DuBois).

Her cinematic breakthrough came with the 1989 thriller Women on the Roof, which showcased her ability to captivate audiences.

Bergström’s frequent collaborations with her husband, Colin Nutley, began with BlackJack (1990) and continued with films like House of Angels (1992), The Last Dance (1993), Still Crazy (1998), and Angel (2008).

In 2007, she stepped into directing with Se upp för dörrarna (released as Mind the Gap in some markets), earning praise for her creative vision.

Beyond acting and directing, Bergström has also contributed as a screenwriter and occasionally as a singer, demonstrating her multifaceted talents.

Her recent work includes roles in television series such as The Pirate Bay (2024) as Monique Wadsted and Bäckström (2022–2024) as Tussan Carlsson, reflecting her continued relevance in the industry.

Accolades

Bergström’s performance in The Last Dance (1993) earned her the prestigious Guldbagge Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Sweden’s equivalent of an Oscar, as well as Best Actress awards at the Montreal World Film Festival and the Istanbul International Film Festival.

Her role in House of Angels (1992) garnered a special jury prize at the Istanbul International Film Festival, further cementing her reputation as a leading actress.

Bergström has also received the Litteris et Artibus medal, a Swedish royal honor recognizing contributions to the arts, and the Kurt Linders stipendium, acknowledging her cultural achievements.

In a notable but controversial moment, she was voted Best Swedish Actress of the Century on TV4, though this was later attributed to a technical error.

Her body of work, which includes four wins and four nominations across various awards, reflects her critical and popular acclaim.