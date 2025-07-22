Herder shot dead in inter-clan fight over watering point in Mandera

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in an inter-clan clash in Qorobo area, Takaba, Mandera County.

This happened on Monday July 21 evening as two groups of herders differed over the watering point.

The groups had driven their cattle to the area when they met and differed, leading to a confrontation.

This led to a shooting that left Abdi Manur Adan, 28, shot in the head.

The bullet entered the mouth and exited at the back of the head, police said.

Ten motorcycles that some of the herders were using were stolen, police said.

The body was moved to the local mortuary pending autopsy and burial, police added.

Local leaders were expected to meet on Tuesday for talks to address the standoff amid fears of retaliation.

Police said they had increased patrols in the area to tame any planned attacks.

Such clashes are common in the area and watering points are the main cause for the same.

Elsewhere in Iftin, Garissa County, a police officer was stabbed and injured as he tried to arrest a man who had stopped road officials from demarcating a road near his house.

The officer and his colleague had gone to Sambul area to arrest the suspect who had stopped the construction when a confrontation ensued.

He had stopped the Kenya Urban Roads Authority officials from removing a fence from the road reserve.

Police said the suspect armed himself with a spear and knife and chased the officials, forcing their intervention.

It was then that he stabbed one of the officers in the chest leaving him with serious injuries.

The suspect also stabbed himself in the thigh in the drama.

He was later arrested and taken to a local station pending processing for arraignment.

Police said they would charge him with threatening to kill, assault and resisting arrest.

A two-meter-long spear and the knife were recovered from the suspect who was attended to at a local hospital.