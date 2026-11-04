High Court Orders police to produce lawyer Abshir Abdi live or dead at 2:30pm

The High Court has ordered top security chiefs to produce missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, live or dead, before court today at 2:30pm.

The order was issued by Justice Alexander Muteti, sitting as the duty judge in the Criminal Division, after certifying the matter as urgent and fit for immediate determination.

Justice Muteti ordered the the Respondents to produce the body of the subject Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi live or dead before the court at 2:30pm Wednesday.

The court further summoned the IG Douglas Kanja and DCI Mohammed Amin to appear in person or through their duly appointed counsel together with any warrants of arrest authorizing the arrest and detention of the subject, and show cause why the subject should not be immediately released from custody.

Among the respondents are the Inspector General of Police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other security agencies.

The application is to be served together with the orders of the court upon all the respondents for immediate compliance.

The matter is to be heard at 2:30pm in open court.

Abdi, an Advocate of the High Court practicing at Abshir & Njagi Advocates in Kilimani, was abducted on 31st October 2026 along Muchai Road after his vehicle, registration KDL 356C, was found abandoned.

The court further directed them to present any warrants of arrest authorising his arrest and detention.

The orders arose from a Notice of Motion dated November 2, 2026, filed in a case instituted by Zakaria Abshir against the State Law Office, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and 16 others.

Justice Muteti certified the application urgent and declared it fit for immediate determination after the matter was placed before him for directions.

The court noted that the application had initially been scheduled for hearing before Justice M. Muya, who was away from the station on official duty.

A certificate of urgency filed on November 3, 2026, following earlier directions by Justice Muya, was subsequently placed before Justice Muteti, who was handling matters in the Criminal Division.

The court’s order raises questions about Abdi’s whereabouts, the circumstances surrounding his alleged arrest and the legal basis for his continued detention.