EACC Secures Court Orders to Preserve Properties Linked to Sh111.5 Million Recovery Case Against Embu MCA

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained court orders preserving a parcel of land and six motor vehicles linked to a Sh111.5 million recovery case against Mbeti North Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Peter Muriithi Nyaga.

In a ruling delivered on October 29, 2026, Justice Biomdo granted the Commission’s application, restraining Nyaga from selling, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with the properties pending the hearing and determination of the recovery suit.

The EACC filed the suit on August 28, 2026, against Nyaga and six companies allegedly associated with him: Truco Enterprises Ltd, Peanco Ltd, Njewaco Ltd, Hasoco Ltd, Hiwco Ltd and Isaac & Timothy Company Ltd.

The Commission is seeking to recover Sh111,577,188.75, which it alleges was irregularly acquired from the Embu County Government and paid to five of the companies through business transactions with the county administration.

According to the EACC, investigations established that Nyaga engaged in business dealings with the Embu County Government through companies in which he had interests, creating a conflict of interest.

The five companies identified in the transactions are Truco Enterprises Ltd, Peanco Ltd, Njewaco Ltd, Hasoco Ltd and Hiwco Ltd.

The Commission further established that part of the disputed funds was allegedly used to acquire land parcel number Mbeti/Kiamuringa/49, registered in the name of Isaac & Timothy Company Ltd, as well as six motor vehicles.

As part of the preservation orders, the court directed the Land Registrar and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to place restrictions on the properties to prevent their transfer, leasing or encumbrance.