Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland Siblings: All About Anna Westling Söderström

Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland, was born Olof Daniel Westling on 15 September 1973 at Örebro Regional Hospital in Örebro, Sweden.

He is the son of Olle Westling, a former social services director, and Ewa Westling, who worked for the postal service.

He grew up primarily in Ockelbo in Gävleborg County after the family moved there in his early years. He was christened at Almby Church in January 1974.

On 19 June 2010 he married Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in Stockholm Cathedral and was granted the title of Prince of Sweden and Duke of Västergötland, becoming a member of the Swedish royal family and the presumptive consort.

The couple have two children: Princess Estelle, Duchess of Östergötland (born 2012), and Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne (born 2016).

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Prince Daniel has one older sister, Anna Westling Söderström. The siblings grew up together in Ockelbo, and their parents have remained closely connected to the area.

Anna has maintained a relatively private life while supporting family occasions.

Career

Prince Daniel attended Rabo School and Perslunda School in Ockelbo before completing upper secondary studies at Hammar Upper Secondary School in Sandviken, graduating in 1991.

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He worked in elderly care in Ockelbo and completed military service as a company commander at Hälsinge Regiment in Gävle.

After moving to Stockholm in 1994 he studied the youth recreation leadership programme with a focus on sport at Lillsved Sports Folk High School from 1994 to 1996.

He then built a career in the fitness industry, working as a personal trainer, teaching courses for trainers, and establishing his own consultancy in 1997.

He co-founded and ran the gym Master Training and in 2006 launched the company Balance, which operated gyms in central Stockholm.

He met Crown Princess Victoria in 2001 when he became her personal trainer.

Following their engagement he stepped back from day-to-day business leadership to prepare for royal duties.

As Prince he supports the Crown Princess in her official role, undertakes national and international engagements, and focuses on health, sport, entrepreneurship and youth issues.

He is particularly involved with the Crown Princess Couple’s Foundation and Prince Daniel’s Fellowship, an initiative developed with the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences that encourages young people to pursue entrepreneurship.

Accolades

Upon his marriage Prince Daniel was appointed Knight and Commander of the Royal Order of the Seraphim.

He is also a Commander of the Royal Order of the Polar Star and has received Swedish commemorative medals, including the Ruby Jubilee Medal and the 70th Birthday Medal of King Carl XVI Gustaf.

He has been awarded various foreign orders and decorations in connection with official visits and state occasions.