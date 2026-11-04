Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland Siblings: Get to Know Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Duke of Värmland, was born Carl Philip Edmund Bertil on 13 May 1979 at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

He is the only son and second of the three children of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

At birth he was Crown Prince and first in line to the throne, but a change in the Act of Succession that took effect on 1 January 1980 introduced absolute primogeniture, placing his elder sister Victoria ahead of him.

He is currently fourth in the line of succession.

He married Sofia Hellqvist on 13 June 2015 in the Palace Church at the Royal Palace of Stockholm; she became Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland.

The couple have four children: Prince Alexander, Duke of Södermanland (born 2016), Prince Gabriel, Duke of Dalarna (born 2017), Prince Julian, Duke of Halland (born 2021), and Princess Ines, Duchess of Västerbotten (born 2025).

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Prince Carl Philip has two sisters. His elder sister is Crown Princess Victoria, Duchess of Västergötland, the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, who is married to Prince Daniel and has two children.

His younger sister is Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland, who is married to Christopher O’Neill and has three children.

Career

Prince Carl Philip began preschool in Västerled Parish and attended Smedslättsskolan and Ålstensskolan in Bromma before moving to Enskilda Gymnasiet in Stockholm.

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He spent two years at Kent School in Connecticut, United States, and later completed a science programme at Lundsbergs upper secondary school in Värmland, graduating in 1999.

He completed military service with the Amphibious Corps, trained as a naval officer, and graduated as a second lieutenant in 2002.

He was promoted to lieutenant, then captain in 2007, and to major in 2014; he remains a reserve officer in the Amphibious Corps.

He studied graphic design at Forsbergs School in Stockholm and at the Rhode Island School of Design, and later completed studies in agricultural and rural management at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Alnarp, graduating in 2011 or 2012.

Since 2012 he has run the design company Bernadotte & Kylberg together with Oscar Kylberg, creating products ranging from furniture and textiles to everyday objects.

He also undertakes official royal duties, including representing the royal family at national celebrations, openings, and other public engagements, and is involved with the Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Foundation.

Accolades

Prince Carl Philip is a Knight and Commander of the Royal Order of the Seraphim and a Commander of the Royal Order of the Polar Star.

He also holds the Royal Order of Charles XIII (though he does not wear the insignia as he is not a Freemason) and various Swedish commemorative medals.

He has received numerous foreign decorations, including the Grand Cross of the Order of Rio Branco from Brazil, the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Olav from Norway, and orders from countries such as Estonia, Finland, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Luxembourg, and Spain.