Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland Siblings: Meet Sara and Lina Hellqvist

Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, was born Sofia Kristina Hellqvist on 6 December 1984 at Danderyd Hospital in Danderyd, Sweden.

She is the middle child of Erik Oscar Hellqvist, an employment counsellor of Danish-Swedish background, and Marie Britt Hellqvist (née Rotman), a marketing manager.

She was christened on 26 May 1985 at Tibble Church in Täby and grew up mainly in Älvdalen in Dalarna County after the family moved there when she was six.

On 13 June 2015 she married Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland, in the Palace Church at the Royal Palace of Stockholm and received the title of Princess of Sweden and Duchess of Värmland.

The couple have four children: Prince Alexander, Duke of Södermanland (born 2016), Prince Gabriel, Duke of Dalarna (born 2017), Prince Julian, Duke of Halland (born 2021), and Princess Ines, Duchess of Västerbotten (born 2025).

She is a member of the Church of Sweden and lives with her family in Stockholm.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Princess Sofia has two sisters. Her older sister is Lina Hellqvist, born in 1982, who works as a humanitarian project coordinator.

Her younger sister is Sara Hellqvist, born in 1988, who is a criminologist.

The three sisters share close family ties, and their parents remain based in Älvdalen while also maintaining connections in Stockholm.

Career

Princess Sofia attended Älvdalen Montessori School and Älvdal School before studying the arts programme with a music specialisation at Vansbro Education Centre.

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In her late teens and early twenties she worked summer jobs in shops, factories and as a waitress.

She appeared as a model, including in the men’s magazine Slitz where readers voted her Miss Slitz 2004, and took part in the reality television programme Paradise Hotel in 2005.

In 2005 she moved to New York, where she studied accounting and business development at the New York Institute of English and Business and qualified as a certified yoga instructor.

After returning to Sweden she completed university courses at Stockholm University in global ethics, child and youth studies, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and gender and international relations.

From her teenage years she carried out voluntary work in South Africa, Senegal and Ghana.

In 2010 she co-founded the non-profit organisation Project Playground, which supports underprivileged children and young people through activities in South Africa and Sweden; she served as secretary-general until 2015 and has since been its honorary chair.

She is also honorary chair of Sophiahemmet and is actively involved in the Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Foundation, which focuses on issues such as dyslexia and online safety for children and young people.

In addition she undertakes official royal duties and has contributed practically during times of need, including volunteer work at Sophiahemmet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Accolades

Upon her marriage Princess Sofia became a Member and Commander of the Royal Order of the Seraphim and received the Royal Family Order of King Carl XVI Gustaf.

She also holds Swedish commemorative medals, including those marking King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 70th birthday and Golden Jubilee.