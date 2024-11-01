Hospital Denies Liability in Businesswoman’s Death After Botched Surgery

Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Clinic Omnicare Medical also known as Body by Design has distanced itself from alleged botched cosmetics surgery that led to the death of businesswoman Lucy Wambui Kamau.

The deceased is the wife of prominent city car dealer Francis Ng’ang’a of Valley Road Motors.

The statement by the clinic comes after Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentist Council directed the closure of its facility located in Lavington, Nairobi.

The facility has maintained that it’s fully accredited contrary to allegations that it is not registered.

According to their Lawyer Danstan Omari, the facility is well equipped with state of art medical equipments and qualified surgeons.

Omari in the court documents alleges that Wambui walked into the facility on October 16, for the procedure after undergoing a series of tests by both the facility and MP Shah Hospital.

The tests reportedly confirmed she was fit for surgery.

“The patient was declared fit for the medical procedure and the same was done,” argues Omari.

Wambui was initially scheduled for discharge on October 17, but she opted to stay a few additional days, a request the clinic granted.

On October 18, she reportedly began complaining of chest pains and was attended to by doctors and nurses.

She was discharged on October 22, after “she confirmed that she was ready to be discharged on the recommendations of the doctor.”

However, Wambui returned to the facility later that evening around 6 p.m., but the premises were closed.

According to Omari, Wambui’s relative reached out to a medical officer from the facility, who then accompanied her to Nairobi Hospital, where she underwent a second medical procedure the following day.

Tragically, she passed away on October 26 while under treatment.

Omnicare Medical claims they were notified by Wambui’s family through their lawyer on October 29, inviting them to attend the postmortem examination at Nairobi Hospital.

“A request which was gladly accepted,” said Omari.

Omari is apprehensive that the patient’s death might be unfairly attributed to their facility.

“There is apprehension that the death of the patient might be attributed to the applicant even though there is no official postmortem result that has been shared,” said Omari.

He further alleged that Kenya Medical Dentist and Practitioners Board who have been sued had relied on “random, unreliable, and sensational social media posts” to close the facility.

Omari now wants the court to issue orders quashing the closure notice attached to the entrance of the premises that suspends the operations of facility pending investigations.

They want the court order KMPDC to stop disrupting or obstructing the daily operations of the facility.

They say the board acted in breach of the constitution, irrationally and unreasonably when it ordered the closure of the facility

“Unless this Honorable Court moves with celerity and arrests the imminent illegalities and injustices by the Respondents, the Applicant shall suffer irreparable harm,” reads the court documents.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) ordered the immediate closure of Omnicare Medical due to serious health and safety violations under CAP 253 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act.

This closure notice, issued on October 31, came in response to allegations of failed cosmetic procedures that allegedly led to fatalities, triggering public outcry.

Amid rising concerns expressed on social media, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, along with worried residents, stormed the clinic’s Nairobi offices on Thursday, demanding answers after multiple reports indicated that botched surgeries may have resulted in deaths.

Sonko addressed reporters outside the clinic, urging the KMPDC to take action.

“It is all over social media—people accusing this entity of botched cosmetic surgeries. Where is KMPDC? Let them investigate these claims and provide clarity to the public,” Sonko said.

As a result of the KMPDC’s suspension, Omnicare Medical is required to remain closed until it can prove compliance and obtain a formal reinstatement from the Council.