Gender inequality affects many areas of life, including education, work, and health. One area where it has serious consequences is the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). When men and women do not have equal rights, opportunities, or power, it creates conditions that increase the risk of infection. Understanding this link is important in addressing both gender issues and public health challenges. Here is how gender inequality contributes to STIs.

Unequal Power in Relationships

In many societies, women have less power to make decisions in relationships. They may find it difficult to negotiate safe sex or ask their partners to use protection. This lack of control exposes them to higher risks of contracting STIs, especially when partners engage in unprotected sex.

Limited Access to Education

Gender inequality often denies women and girls the chance to access quality education. Without proper sexual health knowledge, they may not fully understand how STIs spread or how to protect themselves. Education is key to prevention, and its absence leaves many vulnerable.

Economic Dependence

When women rely financially on men, they may stay in risky relationships to secure financial support. This dependence can prevent them from leaving unfaithful partners or seeking medical help when symptoms appear. Economic inequality therefore directly contributes to increased exposure to STIs.

Stigma and Discrimination

Cultural attitudes influenced by gender inequality often place the blame for STIs on women, even when they are not at fault. This stigma discourages women from seeking testing or treatment, allowing infections to spread further and become more severe.

Gender-Based Violence

Inequality also contributes to higher rates of gender-based violence, including sexual assault. Survivors of such violence are at increased risk of contracting STIs because they are unable to protect themselves during forced sexual encounters.

