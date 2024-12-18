How Much Does It Cost To Build A Pool

Building a swimming pool is an exciting project that adds value and luxury to a property. The cost of constructing a pool varies depending on the size, type, materials, and additional features you want to include. Here is an overview of the factors influencing the cost and estimated prices.
- Type of Pool
The cost will depend largely on whether you choose an above-ground or in-ground pool.
- Above-ground pools are more affordable, with costs starting at around Sh150,000–500,000, including materials and installation.
- In-ground pools are more expensive, ranging between Sh2,000,000–10,000,000, depending on the design and materials.
- Size and Shape
Larger pools naturally require more materials and labor, increasing costs. Rectangular pools tend to be simpler and more economical, while custom shapes, such as kidney-shaped or freeform pools, can increase expenses by 20–30%. A standard in-ground pool (8m x 4m) could cost around Sh4,000,000–6,000,000.
- Materials Used
The choice of materials affects the budget significantly:
- Concrete Pools: Durable and customizable, costing between Sh4,000,000–8,000,000.
- Fiberglass Pools: Easier to install, priced at around Sh3,000,000–6,000,000.
- Vinyl Pools: Budget-friendly, costing between Sh2,000,000–4,000,000.
- Features and Extras
Adding features such as lighting, heating, water features, or a pool deck will increase costs. Expect to pay:
- Pool lights: Sh50,000–150,000 Sh each.
- Heating systems: Sh500,000–1,500,000 Sh.
- Waterfalls or fountains: Sh100,000–500,000 Sh.
- Decking: Sh1,000,000–3,000,000 Sh depending on the material (wood, stone, or tiles).
- Labor and Permits
Labor costs can vary based on the contractor’s rates and complexity of the project. This typically ranges between Sh1,000,000–3,000,000 . You may also need to budget for permits, which can cost Sh50,000–200,000, depending on your location.
- Maintenance and Running Costs
Beyond construction, maintaining the pool involves regular cleaning, chemicals, and electricity for pumps and filters. Expect monthly maintenance to cost around Sh20,000–Sh50,000.
Estimated Total Costs
- A basic above-ground pool: Sh150,000–Sh500,000 Sh.
- A small in-ground vinyl pool: Sh2,500,000–Sh4,500,000 Sh.
- A medium-sized in-ground concrete or fiberglass pool: Sh5,000,000–Sh7,000,000.
- A luxury pool with custom features: Sh8,000,000–Sh12,000,000.
