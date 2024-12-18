Close Menu
    How Much Does It Cost To Build A Pool

    Building a swimming pool is an exciting project that adds value and luxury to a property. The cost of constructing a pool varies depending on the size, type, materials, and additional features you want to include. Here is an overview of the factors influencing the cost and estimated prices.

    1. Type of Pool
      The cost will depend largely on whether you choose an above-ground or in-ground pool.

      • Above-ground pools are more affordable, with costs starting at around Sh150,000–500,000, including materials and installation.
      • In-ground pools are more expensive, ranging between Sh2,000,000–10,000,000, depending on the design and materials.
    2. Size and Shape
      Larger pools naturally require more materials and labor, increasing costs. Rectangular pools tend to be simpler and more economical, while custom shapes, such as kidney-shaped or freeform pools, can increase expenses by 20–30%. A standard in-ground pool (8m x 4m) could cost around Sh4,000,000–6,000,000.
    3. Materials Used
      The choice of materials affects the budget significantly:

      • Concrete Pools: Durable and customizable, costing between Sh4,000,000–8,000,000.
      • Fiberglass Pools: Easier to install, priced at around Sh3,000,000–6,000,000.
      • Vinyl Pools: Budget-friendly, costing between Sh2,000,000–4,000,000.
    4. Features and Extras
      Adding features such as lighting, heating, water features, or a pool deck will increase costs. Expect to pay:

      • Pool lights: Sh50,000–150,000 Sh each.
      • Heating systems: Sh500,000–1,500,000 Sh.
      • Waterfalls or fountains: Sh100,000–500,000 Sh.
      • Decking: Sh1,000,000–3,000,000 Sh depending on the material (wood, stone, or tiles).
    5. Labor and Permits
      Labor costs can vary based on the contractor’s rates and complexity of the project. This typically ranges between Sh1,000,000–3,000,000 . You may also need to budget for permits, which can cost Sh50,000–200,000, depending on your location.
    6. Maintenance and Running Costs
      Beyond construction, maintaining the pool involves regular cleaning, chemicals, and electricity for pumps and filters. Expect monthly maintenance to cost around Sh20,000–Sh50,000.

    Estimated Total Costs

    • A basic above-ground pool: Sh150,000–Sh500,000 Sh.
    • A small in-ground vinyl pool: Sh2,500,000–Sh4,500,000 Sh.
    • A medium-sized in-ground concrete or fiberglass pool: Sh5,000,000–Sh7,000,000.
    • A luxury pool with custom features: Sh8,000,000–Sh12,000,000.

