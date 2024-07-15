How Suspect in Macabre Killing of Women Whose Bodies Were Found in Kware Was Arrested 

A suspect arrested in connection with the serial killing of dozens of people in Nairobi including those whose bodies have been recovered from a dump site in Kware, Mukuru slums claims he has killed over 40 people.

The suspect was arrested Monday July 15 morning in Kayole where he was hiding.

He however stays about 500 meters from the Kware dump site where at least ten badly mutilated bodies of women have been recovered in an operation.

The man was arrested after he had withdrawn money sent through a mobile phone that was linked to one of the victims whose body was found at the dump site.

After getting the mobile phone from the victim identified as Josephine Owino, the suspect reportedly went to withdraw money from the gadget at a shop in Kayole.

Triangulation led police to the area and later his arrest on Monday at about 2 am.

A relative of Josephine had reported she had been missing since June 26, 2024.

She added a man had called her to say he was with Josephine before he hung up. Her body was retrieved from the dump site amid protests.

Police discovered the suspect had also used Josephine’s gadget to communicate and lure more victims.

He used different sim cards on the gadget. These linked him to the murder of Josephine.

Police trailed him to a house in Kayole where he was waiting to meet his supposed next target.

According to police, the suspect has confessed to the serial killing. He told police he has killed at least 40 people in a year and the bodies were all dumped at the dump site.

“He is a psychopath. He is confessing things we cant believe. He claims he has killed up to 40 people and it is a hobby to him,” said one detective aware of the developments.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin was Monday July 15 morning scheduled to hold a press conference on the latest developments into the saga.

Sources said a raid on the suspect’s house led to the recovery of ten mobile phones, seven identity cards, ten sim cards, a panga, gloves, several sacks similar to those found with bodies at the dump site and ropes.

The detectives from DCI headquarters in the operation also recovered some money that had been withdrawn from the latest victims of the murder.

Police termed the developments a breakthrough in the probe that had threatened the government amid claims of extrajudicial killings.

A mobile phone belonging to one of the victims so far identified –Josephine Owino- was recovered from the suspect in custody.

Detectives were pursuing three main theories into the discovery of bodies at a dumpsite in Kware, Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

Amin said as of Sunday, the bodies that had been recovered and preserved at the City Mortuary and all are female aged 18 to 30.

Whereas some of the body parts stuffed in bags were thought to be of human, police later discovered were dogs’ carcasses.

Amin noted that the bodies were at different levels of decomposition but victims suffered equal fate.

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged – all the same,” Amin said.

He added the bodies were dumped at a similar spot at the dump site.

The DCI director further argued that there are various theories they are following in the issue.

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners who are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypotheses we have tried to bring on board.”

An autopsy is planned on the bodies at the City Mortuary on Monday, July 15 even as teams go on with the search of the decapitated bodies at the dump site.