iMessage is Apple’s messaging service that allows iPhone users to send texts, photos, videos, and other content over the internet. Before you can use it, you need to activate iMessage on your device. Learning how to activate iMessage on iPhone helps you communicate with other Apple users easily and take advantage of additional messaging features.
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Connect to the Internet
iMessage requires an internet connection to activate and function properly.
Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.
- Connect to a Wi-Fi network or mobile data
- Ensure the connection is stable
- Verify that internet access is working
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Open the Settings App
On your iPhone, open the Settings app to access device preferences.
The iMessage settings are located within the Messages section.
- Locate and open Settings
- Scroll down to Messages
- Tap to open the Messages menu
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Turn On iMessage
Inside the Messages settings, find the iMessage option.
Tap the switch to enable the service.
- Locate the iMessage toggle
- Turn the switch on
- Wait for activation to begin
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Sign In with Your Apple Account
Your iPhone may prompt you to sign in with your Apple account if you are not already signed in.
This allows iMessage to link to your phone number and email address.
- Sign in if prompted
- Verify your account information
- Follow any on-screen instructions
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Confirm Activation
Activation may take a few minutes to complete.
Once activated, the iMessage setting will remain enabled and ready to use.
- Wait for the activation process to finish
- Check that iMessage remains switched on
- Open the Messages app and start messaging
Also Read: How to Activate eWallet
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