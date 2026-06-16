iMessage is Apple’s messaging service that allows iPhone users to send texts, photos, videos, and other content over the internet. Before you can use it, you need to activate iMessage on your device. Learning how to activate iMessage on iPhone helps you communicate with other Apple users easily and take advantage of additional messaging features.

iMessage requires an internet connection to activate and function properly.

Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network or mobile data

Ensure the connection is stable

Verify that internet access is working

Open the Settings App

On your iPhone, open the Settings app to access device preferences.

The iMessage settings are located within the Messages section.

Locate and open Settings

Scroll down to Messages

Tap to open the Messages menu

Turn On iMessage

Inside the Messages settings, find the iMessage option.

Tap the switch to enable the service.

Locate the iMessage toggle

Turn the switch on

Wait for activation to begin

Sign In with Your Apple Account

Your iPhone may prompt you to sign in with your Apple account if you are not already signed in.

This allows iMessage to link to your phone number and email address.

Sign in if prompted

Verify your account information

Follow any on-screen instructions

Confirm Activation

Activation may take a few minutes to complete.

Once activated, the iMessage setting will remain enabled and ready to use.

Wait for the activation process to finish

Check that iMessage remains switched on

Open the Messages app and start messaging

Also Read: How to Activate eWallet