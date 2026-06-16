How to Activate My FNB Card Online

Activating your FNB card online allows you to start using it for purchases, withdrawals, and other banking transactions without visiting a branch. FNB provides digital banking services that make card management quick and convenient. Learning how to activate your FNB card online helps ensure your card is ready for use while keeping the activation process secure.
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Log In to FNB Online Banking or the FNB App
Start by accessing your FNB Online Banking profile or opening the FNB app on your device.
Use your username and password to sign in securely.
- Open the FNB app or website
- Enter your login credentials
- Access your banking profile
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Navigate to the Cards Section
Once logged in, locate the section where your cards are managed.
This area allows you to view and control your card settings.
- Open the card management menu
- Select the card you want to activate
- Review the card details
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Choose the Activate Card Option
Look for the card activation feature within the card settings.
Follow the prompts provided by FNB.
- Select “Activate Card” if available
- Confirm that you have received the card
- Proceed with the activation process
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Verify Your Identity
For security purposes, FNB may require additional verification.
This may involve a one-time password (OTP) or other authentication method.
- Enter the OTP sent to your phone
- Complete any security checks required
- Confirm the activation request
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Create or Confirm Your PIN
You may be prompted to create a new PIN or confirm your existing one.
This PIN will be used for ATM withdrawals and card purchases.
- Choose a secure PIN
- Avoid easily guessed numbers
- Keep your PIN private
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Confirm Activation and Start Using the Card
After completing the process, you should receive confirmation that the card has been activated.
Your card will then be ready for use.
- Check for an activation confirmation message
- Test the card with a small transaction if needed
- Monitor your account for activity
Also Read: How to Activate eWallet
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