How to Activate My FNB Card Online

Activating your FNB card online allows you to start using it for purchases, withdrawals, and other banking transactions without visiting a branch. FNB provides digital banking services that make card management quick and convenient. Learning how to activate your FNB card online helps ensure your card is ready for use while keeping the activation process secure.

Start by accessing your FNB Online Banking profile or opening the FNB app on your device.

Use your username and password to sign in securely.

Open the FNB app or website

Enter your login credentials

Access your banking profile

Navigate to the Cards Section

Once logged in, locate the section where your cards are managed.

This area allows you to view and control your card settings.

Open the card management menu

Select the card you want to activate

Review the card details

Choose the Activate Card Option

Look for the card activation feature within the card settings.

Follow the prompts provided by FNB.

Select “Activate Card” if available

Confirm that you have received the card

Proceed with the activation process

Verify Your Identity

For security purposes, FNB may require additional verification.

This may involve a one-time password (OTP) or other authentication method.

Enter the OTP sent to your phone

Complete any security checks required

Confirm the activation request

Create or Confirm Your PIN

You may be prompted to create a new PIN or confirm your existing one.

This PIN will be used for ATM withdrawals and card purchases.

Choose a secure PIN

Avoid easily guessed numbers

Keep your PIN private

Confirm Activation and Start Using the Card

After completing the process, you should receive confirmation that the card has been activated.

Your card will then be ready for use.

Check for an activation confirmation message

Test the card with a small transaction if needed

Monitor your account for activity

Also Read: How to Activate eWallet