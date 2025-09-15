How To Add Hyperlink In PowerPoint (PPT)

PowerPoint is one of the most popular tools for creating presentations. Beyond adding text, images, and charts, it also allows you to include hyperlinks. A hyperlink is a clickable link that can take your audience to another slide in the presentation, a different document, a website, or even an email address. Adding hyperlinks in PowerPoint can make your presentation more interactive and engaging. For example, you can link to a company’s website, reference documents, or create a navigation system within your slides. This feature is especially useful for professional, academic, and business presentations. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to add a hyperlink in PowerPoint.

Open Your PowerPoint Presentation

Start by launching PowerPoint and opening the presentation where you want to add the hyperlink. Navigate to the specific slide you are working on. Highlight the Text or Select the Object

Choose the text, image, or shape that you want to turn into a hyperlink. This will be the clickable element during your presentation. Go to the Insert Tab

On the top menu bar, click the Insert tab. In the Links group, you will see the option to add a hyperlink. Click on Hyperlink

Select Hyperlink from the menu. A dialog box will appear with several linking options. Choose the Type of Link

You can link to:

Existing File or Web Page (a website or external document)

(a website or external document) Place in This Document (another slide in your presentation)

(another slide in your presentation) Create New Document

Email Address (to open an email draft when clicked)

Enter the Link Details

Type or paste the URL if you are linking to a website, or select the slide if you are linking within the presentation. For email links, enter the address and subject line. Apply and Test the Link

Click OK to insert the hyperlink. To test it, switch to Slide Show Mode and click on the linked text or object. It should open the website, email, or move to the slide you selected.

