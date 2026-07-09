Vodacom Airtime Advance is a service that allows eligible prepaid customers to borrow airtime when their balance is low and repay it the next time they recharge. While the service can be helpful in emergencies, some customers prefer not to use it to avoid automatic deductions from future airtime purchases. Learning how to block Airtime Advance on Vodacom can help you manage your airtime spending and prevent unwanted borrowing.

Before blocking the service, take time to understand how Airtime Advance operates.

If you accept an airtime advance, the borrowed amount and any applicable service fee are automatically deducted from your next recharge.

Learn how the service operates

Understand the repayment process

Check whether you currently have an outstanding advance

Contact Vodacom Customer Support

The easiest way to request that Airtime Advance be blocked is by contacting Vodacom customer support.

A customer service representative can advise whether the service can be deactivated on your account and guide you through the available options.

Contact Vodacom customer support

Request that Airtime Advance be disabled

Verify your account information if required

Use the Vodacom App or Online Services

Log in to the My Vodacom app or your online Vodacom account to check whether Airtime Advance settings are available.

Depending on your account and the latest service features, you may be able to manage or opt out of certain value-added services.

Open the My Vodacom app

Review your account settings

Check for available service management options

Avoid Accepting Airtime Advance Offers

If a permanent block is not available, you can prevent borrowing by simply declining Airtime Advance offers whenever they are presented.

The service is generally activated only after you accept an offer.

Do not accept Airtime Advance prompts

Recharge before your airtime runs out

Monitor your airtime balance regularly

Manage Your Airtime Carefully

Planning your airtime purchases can help you avoid the need for Airtime Advance altogether.

Regularly checking your balance and recharging before it reaches zero can reduce reliance on borrowed airtime.

Recharge your airtime in advance

Monitor your usage patterns

Set a budget for mobile spending

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