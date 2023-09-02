How to Block Someone on TikTok: A Step-by-Step Guide

Blocking someone on TikTok is a straightforward process that allows you to prevent unwanted interactions with specific users.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to block someone on TikTok:

Launch the TikTok app on your mobile device. Ensure you’re logged in to your TikTok account.

Go to the User’s Profile

Navigate to the profile of the user you want to block. You can do this by:

Searching for their username in the search bar at the bottom of the screen.

Scrolling through your “Following” list or “Followers” list and finding their profile picture or username.

Discovering their content in your feed and tapping on their username.

Access the User’s Profile Options

Once you’re on the user’s profile, you’ll see a button with three vertical dots (•••) located in the top-right corner of their profile.

This button typically opens a menu of options related to that user’s profile.

Tap on the Three Vertical Dots

Tap on the three vertical dots to open the profile options menu.

Select “Block”

In the menu that appears, you will see the “Block” option. Tap on “Block” to initiate the blocking process.

Confirm the Block

TikTok will present a confirmation message to ensure you want to block this user. Read the message, and if you’re sure you want to block them, tap “Confirm” or a similar button.

User Is Blocked

Once you’ve confirmed the block, TikTok will prevent the user from interacting with you. They won’t be able to comment on your videos, send you messages, or view certain information on your profile.

Manage Blocked Users

To view or manage the users you’ve blocked, you can go to your TikTok settings:

On the TikTok app’s main screen, tap on the “Profile” icon in the bottom right.

Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner to open the menu.

Select “Privacy and Safety.”

Under the “Safety” section, tap on “Blocked Accounts.” Here, you can see a list of users you’ve blocked, and you have the option to unblock them if you change your mind.

Blocking someone on TikTok is a useful feature for maintaining a positive and safe online experience. If you ever decide to unblock someone, you can easily do so by following the steps mentioned in the last point.

Please remember that blocking someone on TikTok is a private action, and the user you block won’t be notified that you’ve blocked them.

