Running out of airtime can be frustrating, especially when you need to make an urgent call or stay connected. Fortunately, Capitec offers several ways to buy airtime even if you have no airtime left on your phone. If you have a registered Capitec account, you can use the Capitec app with zero-rated data on supported networks or dial a free USSD code to top up your prepaid mobile number. Learning how to buy airtime on Capitec without airtime can help you stay connected whenever you need it most.
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Use the Capitec Banking App
If you have the Capitec app installed, you can buy airtime directly from your bank account.
The app uses zero-rated data on supported South African mobile networks, meaning you are not charged for the data used by the app. However, your phone line must still be active.
- Open the Capitec app
- Sign in securely
- Go to the prepaid purchase section
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Buy Airtime Through the App
Navigate to Transact and select Buy Prepaid Mobile.
Choose your mobile number or another beneficiary, select the airtime amount, and confirm the purchase. The money will be deducted from your Capitec account.
- Select your mobile number
- Choose the airtime amount
- Confirm the transaction
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Dial the Free USSD Code
If you have no airtime at all, dial *130*3279# from your phone.
This free USSD service allows you to access Capitec cellphone banking and buy airtime directly from your account without needing airtime on your SIM.
- Dial 1303279#
- Follow the on-screen prompts
- Complete the airtime purchase
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Consider an Airtime Advance
If you qualify, Capitec also offers an Airtime Advance through the banking app.
Eligible customers can receive a small airtime advance and repay it later from their Capitec account together with the applicable transaction fee.
- Check if you qualify
- Select the airtime advance option
- Accept the terms and confirm
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Verify the Airtime Purchase
After completing the transaction, you should receive an SMS confirming that the airtime has been loaded onto your phone.
Keep the transaction notification for your records and verify that your airtime balance has been updated.
- Check for the confirmation SMS
- Verify your airtime balance
- Save the transaction record if needed
Also Read: How to Buy a Takealot Voucher
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