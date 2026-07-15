Running out of airtime can be frustrating, especially when you need to make an urgent call or stay connected. Fortunately, Capitec offers several ways to buy airtime even if you have no airtime left on your phone. If you have a registered Capitec account, you can use the Capitec app with zero-rated data on supported networks or dial a free USSD code to top up your prepaid mobile number. Learning how to buy airtime on Capitec without airtime can help you stay connected whenever you need it most.

If you have the Capitec app installed, you can buy airtime directly from your bank account.

The app uses zero-rated data on supported South African mobile networks, meaning you are not charged for the data used by the app. However, your phone line must still be active.

Open the Capitec app

Sign in securely

Go to the prepaid purchase section

Buy Airtime Through the App

Navigate to Transact and select Buy Prepaid Mobile.

Choose your mobile number or another beneficiary, select the airtime amount, and confirm the purchase. The money will be deducted from your Capitec account.

Select your mobile number

Choose the airtime amount

Confirm the transaction

Dial the Free USSD Code

If you have no airtime at all, dial *130*3279# from your phone.

This free USSD service allows you to access Capitec cellphone banking and buy airtime directly from your account without needing airtime on your SIM.

Dial 1303279#

Follow the on-screen prompts

Complete the airtime purchase

Consider an Airtime Advance

If you qualify, Capitec also offers an Airtime Advance through the banking app.

Eligible customers can receive a small airtime advance and repay it later from their Capitec account together with the applicable transaction fee.

Check if you qualify

Select the airtime advance option

Accept the terms and confirm

Verify the Airtime Purchase

After completing the transaction, you should receive an SMS confirming that the airtime has been loaded onto your phone.

Keep the transaction notification for your records and verify that your airtime balance has been updated.

Check for the confirmation SMS

Verify your airtime balance

Save the transaction record if needed

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