Capitec’s USSD cellphone banking service allows you to buy airtime quickly without using mobile data or the Capitec app. As long as you are registered for Capitec Mobile Banking, you can purchase airtime for yourself or someone else directly from your bank account using your phone. Learning how to buy airtime using Capitec USSD is a convenient way to stay connected wherever you are.

Using your registered cellphone number, dial *120*3279# to access Capitec Mobile Banking.

If you have no airtime on your phone, you can dial *130*3279#, which is free of charge for topping up your prepaid airtime.

Dial 1203279#

Use 1303279# if you have no airtime

Wait for the Mobile Banking menu to load

Select the Buy Option

From the USSD menu, choose the Buy option.

Then select Airtime from the available prepaid products.

Select Buy

Choose Airtime

Continue to the next menu

Choose Your Account and Network

Select the Capitec account that you want to use for payment.

Next, choose your mobile network provider from the list provided.

Select the account to debit

Choose your network provider

Continue with the purchase

Enter the Recipient’s Number and Confirm

Choose whether you want to buy airtime for your own cellphone number or enter another mobile number.

Follow the prompts and enter your Mobile Banking PIN to authorise the transaction securely.

Choose your own number or enter another number

Enter your Mobile Banking PIN

Confirm the purchase

Receive Your Airtime

Once the transaction is successful, you will receive a confirmation message.

The airtime should be loaded onto the selected cellphone number almost immediately.

Check for the confirmation message

Verify your airtime balance

Keep the transaction record for reference if needed

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