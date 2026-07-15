Running out of airtime does not have to leave you disconnected. FNB allows customers to buy airtime directly from their bank accounts even when they have no airtime available on their phones. By using FNB’s free Cellphone Banking service or the FNB App, you can top up your prepaid mobile number quickly and securely. Learning how to buy airtime with FNB without airtime can help you stay connected whenever you need to make calls, send messages, or access mobile services.

If you have no airtime on your phone, dial *130*321# from your registered mobile number.

This USSD service is free to use and allows you to access FNB Cellphone Banking without needing airtime.

Dial 130321#

Wait for the Cellphone Banking menu to load

Ensure your cellphone number is registered with FNB

Sign In to Cellphone Banking

Follow the prompts and enter your Cellphone Banking PIN when requested.

This verifies your identity and gives you access to your banking services.

Enter your secure PIN

Access your banking menu

Keep your PIN confidential

Select the Airtime Option

From the menu, choose the option to buy prepaid airtime or airtime and bundles.

You can purchase airtime for your own number or another mobile number.

Select Airtime and Bundles

Choose the recipient’s mobile number

Continue to the next screen

Enter the Airtime Amount

Choose or enter the amount of airtime you would like to purchase.

Confirm the transaction details before proceeding.

Select the airtime value

Review the recipient’s number

Confirm the purchase

Receive Your Airtime

Once the transaction is approved, the airtime is loaded automatically onto the selected mobile number.

You will receive a confirmation message, and the purchase amount will be deducted directly from your FNB account.

Check for the confirmation message

Verify your airtime balance

Keep the transaction notification for your records

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