Running out of airtime does not have to leave you disconnected. FNB allows customers to buy airtime directly from their bank accounts even when they have no airtime available on their phones. By using FNB’s free Cellphone Banking service or the FNB App, you can top up your prepaid mobile number quickly and securely. Learning how to buy airtime with FNB without airtime can help you stay connected whenever you need to make calls, send messages, or access mobile services.
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Dial the Free FNB USSD Code
If you have no airtime on your phone, dial *130*321# from your registered mobile number.
This USSD service is free to use and allows you to access FNB Cellphone Banking without needing airtime.
- Dial 130321#
- Wait for the Cellphone Banking menu to load
- Ensure your cellphone number is registered with FNB
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Sign In to Cellphone Banking
Follow the prompts and enter your Cellphone Banking PIN when requested.
This verifies your identity and gives you access to your banking services.
- Enter your secure PIN
- Access your banking menu
- Keep your PIN confidential
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Select the Airtime Option
From the menu, choose the option to buy prepaid airtime or airtime and bundles.
You can purchase airtime for your own number or another mobile number.
- Select Airtime and Bundles
- Choose the recipient’s mobile number
- Continue to the next screen
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Enter the Airtime Amount
Choose or enter the amount of airtime you would like to purchase.
Confirm the transaction details before proceeding.
- Select the airtime value
- Review the recipient’s number
- Confirm the purchase
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Receive Your Airtime
Once the transaction is approved, the airtime is loaded automatically onto the selected mobile number.
You will receive a confirmation message, and the purchase amount will be deducted directly from your FNB account.
- Check for the confirmation message
- Verify your airtime balance
- Keep the transaction notification for your records
Also Read: How to Buy a Takealot Voucher
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