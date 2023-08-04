How To Check Union Bank Account Balance: A Step-By-Step Guide

Keeping track of your bank account balance is crucial for managing your finances effectively.

Union Bank, one of the leading banks in Nigeria, provides several convenient methods to check your account balance.

Whether you prefer using your phone, visiting an ATM, or accessing the internet, Union Bank offers simple ways to keep tabs on your account balance.

If you’re a Union Bank customer and want to learn how to check your account balance, follow this step-by-step guide.

Method 1: Checking Account Balance via USSD Code

Union Bank offers a USSD code service that allows you to check your account balance quickly and conveniently. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Dial *826# on your mobile phone, which is the Union Bank USSD code.

Step 2: Follow the on-screen prompts and select the option to check your account balance.

Step 3: Enter your Union Bank account number when prompted.

Step 4: After completing the steps, you will receive an SMS displaying your account balance.

Method 2: Checking Account Balance via UnionMobile App

If you prefer using your smartphone, the UnionMobile app provides a user-friendly interface to access your account information, including your account balance. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Download and install the UnionMobile app from your device’s app store (available for both Android and iOS).

Step 2: Open the app and log in using your Union Bank account credentials.

Step 3: Once logged in, navigate to the “Account Balance” or “My Accounts” section within the app.

Step 4: Your account balance will be displayed on the screen.

Method 3: Checking Account Balance at Union Bank ATM

If you prefer the traditional method, you can check your Union Bank account balance at any Union Bank ATM. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Visit any Union Bank ATM.

Step 2: Insert your Union Bank debit card into the ATM and enter your 4-digit PIN.

Step 3: Select the “Balance Inquiry” or “Check Balance” option on the ATM screen.

Step 4: Your account balance will be displayed on the ATM screen.

Important Notes

Ensure that you have sufficient network signal or internet connectivity when using the USSD code or UnionMobile app to check your account balance.

Keep your Union Bank account number and PIN confidential to protect your account from unauthorized access.

Union Bank may occasionally update its USSD code or app features. If you encounter any issues, you can contact Union Bank customer service for assistance.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily check your Union Bank account balance using various convenient methods. Stay informed about your finances and manage your funds effectively with Union Bank’s accessible banking services.

