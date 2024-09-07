How To Cook Butternut Squash On The Stove

Butternut squash is a versatile vegetable with a sweet, nutty flavor that can elevate any meal. Cooking it on the stove is a quick and easy way to prepare this nutritious squash without needing an oven. Whether you’re adding it to a soup, salad, or serving it as a side dish, here’s a straightforward guide how to cook butternut squash on stove.

Ingredients

1 medium butternut squash

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional: spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or paprika

Instructions

Start by peeling the butternut squash with a vegetable peeler. After peeling, cut off the stem and base. Slice the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds using a spoon. Once cleaned, cut the squash into evenly sized cubes, about 1-inch each. Uniformity ensures even cooking and a consistent texture. Place a large skillet or sauté pan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil or butter to the pan. Allow the oil or butter to heat until it shimmers or melts, respectively. Add the cubed butternut squash to the heated pan. Spread the cubes out in a single layer to ensure they cook evenly. Let the squash cook undisturbed for about 5 minutes to allow it to caramelize and develop a golden-brown color on the bottom. This caramelization adds a delicious depth of flavor. After the initial 5 minutes, stir the squash to ensure all sides are cooking evenly. Continue to cook for an additional 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender and can be easily pierced with a fork. The exact cooking time may vary depending on the size of your cubes and the heat level. Once the squash is cooked through, season it with salt and pepper to taste. For extra flavor, consider adding a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, or paprika. These spices complement the natural sweetness of the butternut squash and can add an extra layer of complexity to the dish. Once seasoned, remove the pan from the heat. Transfer the cooked butternut squash to a serving dish or incorporate it into your recipe. It’s excellent on its own, or you can mix it into soups, salads, or grain bowls.

Tips

Cutting the squash into uniform pieces helps ensure even cooking. If the pieces are too large, they may remain undercooked inside while getting too browned on the outside.

If you’re cooking a large batch, consider using two pans or cooking in batches. Overcrowding can lead to steaming rather than sautéing, which affects texture and flavor.

For a creamier texture, you can mash the cooked squash lightly with a fork or potato masher. This is especially useful if you’re incorporating it into soups or as a side dish.

