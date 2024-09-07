How To Cook Butternut Squash On The Stove

Butternut squash is a versatile vegetable with a sweet, nutty flavor that can elevate any meal. Cooking it on the stove is a quick and easy way to prepare this nutritious squash without needing an oven. Whether you’re adding it to a soup, salad, or serving it as a side dish, here’s a straightforward guide how to cook butternut squash on stove.
Ingredients
- 1 medium butternut squash
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Optional: spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or paprika
Instructions
- Start by peeling the butternut squash with a vegetable peeler. After peeling, cut off the stem and base. Slice the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds using a spoon. Once cleaned, cut the squash into evenly sized cubes, about 1-inch each. Uniformity ensures even cooking and a consistent texture.
- Place a large skillet or sauté pan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil or butter to the pan. Allow the oil or butter to heat until it shimmers or melts, respectively.
- Add the cubed butternut squash to the heated pan. Spread the cubes out in a single layer to ensure they cook evenly. Let the squash cook undisturbed for about 5 minutes to allow it to caramelize and develop a golden-brown color on the bottom. This caramelization adds a delicious depth of flavor.
- After the initial 5 minutes, stir the squash to ensure all sides are cooking evenly. Continue to cook for an additional 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender and can be easily pierced with a fork. The exact cooking time may vary depending on the size of your cubes and the heat level.
- Once the squash is cooked through, season it with salt and pepper to taste. For extra flavor, consider adding a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, or paprika. These spices complement the natural sweetness of the butternut squash and can add an extra layer of complexity to the dish.
- Once seasoned, remove the pan from the heat. Transfer the cooked butternut squash to a serving dish or incorporate it into your recipe. It’s excellent on its own, or you can mix it into soups, salads, or grain bowls.
Tips
- Cutting the squash into uniform pieces helps ensure even cooking. If the pieces are too large, they may remain undercooked inside while getting too browned on the outside.
- If you’re cooking a large batch, consider using two pans or cooking in batches. Overcrowding can lead to steaming rather than sautéing, which affects texture and flavor.
- For a creamier texture, you can mash the cooked squash lightly with a fork or potato masher. This is especially useful if you’re incorporating it into soups or as a side dish.
Also Read; How To Cook Bull Brand Corned MeatEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874