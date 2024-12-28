Close Menu
    How To Cook Cabbage With Potatoes

    Cabbage and potatoes make a hearty and flavorful dish that pairs well with a variety of meals or works as a stand-alone vegetarian option. Here’s how to cook cabbage with potatoes.

    Ingredients

    • 1 medium head of cabbage, chopped
    • 4 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
    • 1 medium onion, diced
    • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
    • 2 tablespoons of cooking oil or butter
    • 1 teaspoon of paprika (optional)
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 1 cup of water or vegetable broth

    Steps to Cook Cabbage with Potatoes

    1. Prepare the Vegetables
      Wash the cabbage and potatoes thoroughly. Chop the cabbage into bite-sized pieces and peel and cube the potatoes into evenly sized chunks for even cooking.
    2. Sauté the Aromatics
      In a large skillet or pot, heat the oil or butter over medium heat. Add the diced onion and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.
    3. Add the Potatoes
      Add the cubed potatoes to the pan. Stir well to coat them in the oil and aromatics. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, to allow them to start softening.
    4. Add the Cabbage
      Add the chopped cabbage to the skillet or pot. Season with salt, pepper, and paprika, if using. Mix well to combine the cabbage and potatoes.
    5. Add Liquid and Simmer
      Pour in the water or vegetable broth. Cover the pan with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Let the mixture simmer for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender and the cabbage is soft.
      Taste the dish and adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper, if needed. Serve the cabbage and potatoes hot as a side dish or a main course.

