Jasmine rice, known for its fragrant aroma and slightly sticky texture, is a staple in many cuisines, especially Thai and other Southeast Asian dishes. Cooking jasmine rice perfectly is key to enhancing its natural flavor and achieving the ideal texture. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to cook jasmine rice that will make it fluffy and delicious every time.

Measuring and Rinsing

Start by measuring out the amount of jasmine rice you need. Typically, one cup of jasmine rice serves about two people. Place the rice in a fine-mesh strainer or bowl and rinse it under cold water. Rinsing removes excess starch, which helps prevent the rice from becoming too sticky or gummy. Continue rinsing until the water runs clear, usually 2-3 times.

Cooking Ratio

The standard water-to-rice ratio for jasmine rice is 1:1.5. This means for every cup of jasmine rice, you’ll need 1.5 cups of water. This ratio may vary slightly depending on your preference for rice texture and the specific brand of jasmine rice, so be sure to check the package instructions if available.

Cooking Methods

You can cook jasmine rice using different methods, each providing consistent and flavorful results:

Stovetop: In a medium saucepan, combine the rinsed jasmine rice and the appropriate amount of water. Add a pinch of salt for flavor if desired. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, and let it simmer for about 15 minutes. Avoid lifting the lid during cooking to ensure the steam stays trapped inside. After 15 minutes, remove the saucepan from the heat and let it sit, covered, for an additional 5 minutes. Fluff the rice gently with a fork before serving.

Rice Cooker: Place the rinsed jasmine rice and water in the rice cooker, using the same 1:1.5 ratio. Add a pinch of salt if desired. Close the lid and set the rice cooker to the "white rice" setting. Once the rice cooker indicates that cooking is complete, let the rice sit with the lid closed for 5-10 minutes to allow the steam to finish cooking the rice. Fluff with a fork before serving.

Instant Pot: Combine the rinsed jasmine rice and water in the Instant Pot, maintaining the 1:1.5 ratio. Seal the lid and set the valve to the "Sealing" position. Cook on high pressure for 4 minutes. Once the cooking time is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes before carefully switching the valve to "Vent" to release any remaining pressure. Fluff the rice with a fork.

Jasmine rice pairs well with a variety of dishes, from curries and stir-fries to grilled meats and vegetables. For a touch of extra flavor, you can garnish the rice with fresh herbs like cilantro or basil, or a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds. Jasmine rice is best served warm and fresh, but it can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

