Lamb chops are a tender and flavorful cut of meat that can elevate any meal. Cooking them in the oven allows for even heat distribution, resulting in perfectly cooked, juicy chops. Whether you prefer them seasoned simply or marinated for added flavor, this guide will help you cook lamb chops to perfection. Here is how to cook lamb chops in the oven.

Ingredients

Lamb chops (rib or loin)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Fresh herbs (like rosemary or thyme, optional)

Garlic (optional)

A baking dish or roasting pan

Meat thermometer (optional)

Instructions

Start by preheating your oven to 400°F (200°C). While the oven heats up, remove the lamb chops from the refrigerator and let them sit at room temperature for about 20-30 minutes. This ensures more even cooking. Pat the lamb chops dry with paper towels. Drizzle olive oil over both sides, then generously season with salt and pepper. If you like, you can also add minced garlic and chopped fresh herbs for extra flavor. Rub the seasoning into the meat to ensure it adheres well. For a deeper flavor and a nice crust, you can sear the lamb chops before baking. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a little olive oil. Once hot, add the lamb chops and sear for about 2-3 minutes on each side until they are browned. This step is optional but recommended for extra richness. Transfer the lamb chops to a baking dish or roasting pan. Place them in the preheated oven. For medium-rare, roast the chops for about 15-20 minutes, or until they reach an internal temperature of 130°F (54°C). If you prefer medium, cook for about 20-25 minutes, aiming for an internal temperature of 145°F (63°C). Once the lamb chops are cooked to your liking, remove them from the oven and cover them loosely with foil. Allow them to rest for about 5-10 minutes. This resting period lets the juices redistribute, ensuring moist and flavorful meat. Serve the lamb chops with your choice of sides. They pair beautifully with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad. Drizzle with a bit of balsamic glaze or a squeeze of lemon juice for an extra pop of flavor.

Tips

Look for lamb chops that are bright red with a thin layer of fat. Grass-fed lamb often has a more robust flavor.

Lamb is best enjoyed medium-rare to medium. Use a meat thermometer to check for doneness, as cooking times can vary based on the thickness of the chops.

For added flavor, consider marinating the lamb chops for a few hours or overnight in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs.

