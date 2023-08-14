White Soup, also known as “Ofe Nsala” in Igbo, is a flavorful and aromatic Nigerian delicacy that originates from the southeastern part of the country.

This unique soup is characterized by its light color and rich taste, making it a favorite for special occasions and gatherings.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cook white soup:

Ingredients

Assorted meats (chicken, goat meat, or fish)

1 cup of yam cubes

1 tablespoon of uziza seeds (substitute: black peppercorns)

1 tablespoon of ground crayfish

1 teaspoon of ground ogiri or ground ogbono seeds (optional)

2-3 tablespoons of ground pepper (to taste)

Salt and seasoning cubes (to taste)

1 onion (chopped)

1 teaspoon of ground utazi leaves (substitute: bitter leaves)

1 teaspoon of ground ehuru seeds (substitute: cloves)

2 tablespoons of palm oil

Water or chicken broth

Instructions

Prepare the Assorted Meats

Season the meats with onions, seasoning cubes, salt, and desired spices.

Cook the meats until tender. If using fish, cook separately and set aside.

Boil the Yam Cubes

Boil the yam cubes until they are soft and can be easily mashed.

Create the Uziza Spice Blend

Dry-roast the uziza seeds and ehuru seeds (or cloves) separately until fragrant.

Grind the roasted uziza seeds, ground crayfish, ground pepper, and ground utazi leaves together to create a flavorful spice blend.

Prepare the Soup Base

In a pot, heat the palm oil and sauté chopped onions until translucent.

Add Seasonings and Yam

Incorporate the ground uziza spice blend and ground ogiri or ground ogbono (if using) into the palm oil mixture. Stir well.

Add the boiled yam cubes and mash them to thicken the soup.

Introduce Chicken Broth or Water

Gradually add chicken broth or water to the pot while stirring continuously. The soup should have a light consistency.

Add Cooked Meats and Fish

Add the cooked meats and fish to the soup base. Stir to combine and let simmer for about 10 minutes.

Adjust Seasonings

Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and seasoning cubes according to your preference.

Simmer and Serve

Let the soup simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. That is how to how to Cook white soup

Serve and Enjoy

Your fragrant and flavorful White Soup is ready to be savored. Serve it hot alongside traditional Nigerian staples like pounded yam, fufu, or semolina.

White Soup is a reflection of Nigeria’s culinary diversity, and its harmonious blend of spices and ingredients creates a culinary experience like no other. Immerse yourself in the delicate flavors and cultural essence that this dish embodies. Share the joy of savoring this traditional delight with friends and family, and relish the heartwarming connection to Nigerian cuisine that White Soup brings with every spoonful.

