fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Create A WhatsApp Group Link

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Create A WhatsApp Group Link

    Creating a WhatsApp group link allows you to invite people to join your group easily by sharing the link with them. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create a WhatsApp group link.

    1. Launch the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.
    2. Go to the chat screen and find the group you want to create a link for. Tap on the group to open it.
    3. Tap on the group name at the top of the chat screen to open the group info page.
    4. Scroll down the group info page and tap on “Invite to Group via Link.”
    5. A new screen will appear with options to share the link. You can copy the link to your clipboard, share it via WhatsApp, or use other sharing options like email, social media, or SMS.
    6. If you want to reset the link or revoke access, you can do so by tapping on “Reset Link” or “Revoke Link” on the same screen where you generated the link.

    Tips for Using WhatsApp Group Links

    1. Be mindful of who you share the link with, as anyone with the link can join the group.
    2. If you need to stop new members from joining, reset or revoke the link.
    3. Keep an eye on new members joining through the link and ensure they adhere to the group rules.

    Also Read: How To Cook Oxtail Stew On The Stove

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How to Update your Kenya Power Tokens Meter

    How To Create A WhatsApp Group Link

     
    How To Curl Braids

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X