How To Delete Cookies On An Android Phone

Cookies help websites remember your preferences and keep your browsing experience smooth, but they can also pile up over time and affect your phone’s performance or privacy. Clearing them regularly helps refresh your browser and free space. Below is a simple guide with numbered subheadings to help you delete cookies on different Android browsers.

Chrome is the most common browser on Android, and clearing cookies here is straightforward. Open Chrome and tap the three dots in the top right corner to reveal the main menu. Select “Settings,” then go to “Privacy and security.” Within this section, tap “Clear browsing data.” A list of items will appear, including cookies, cached images and other site data. Tick the box labelled “Cookies and site data,” choose a time range such as the last hour or all time, and tap “Clear data.” Chrome immediately deletes all the selected items.

How to Delete Cookies on Samsung Internet

If your phone uses Samsung Internet, start by opening the app and tapping the menu icon at the bottom right. Choose “Settings,” then navigate to “Personal browsing data.” Tap “Delete browsing data,” and you will see options like browsing history, cache and cookies. Tick “Cookies and site data,” adjust any additional items if needed, and tap “Delete.” Samsung Internet wipes the selected data and restores a fresh browsing session.

How to Delete Cookies on Firefox

Firefox on Android also offers a quick way to manage cookies. Open the app and tap the three dots on the upper right. Go to “Settings” and scroll down until you find “Delete browsing data.” Tap on it and review the available items. Tick the checkbox for “Cookies,” then tap “Delete browsing data” at the bottom of the screen. Firefox clears the cookies without touching your saved passwords unless you choose to delete them as well.

How to Delete Cookies Through Android Settings

Some users prefer clearing data directly through the phone’s system settings. Open your device’s “Settings” app, go to “Apps,” and select the browser you want to manage. Open “Storage,” then tap either “Clear cache” or “Clear data.” Clearing data removes cookies but may also reset your browser preferences and sign you out of websites, so use it only when necessary. Clearing cache alone does not remove cookies, but it can help improve performance.

Why Deleting Cookies Matters

Regularly clearing cookies helps protect your privacy, reduce tracking, and fix certain loading or login problems. It also frees up storage space and gives your browser a clean slate. Whether you use Chrome, Samsung Internet, Firefox or your phone’s system settings, removing cookies on an Android phone takes only a few taps and helps keep your device running smoothly.

