How To Delete Everything On Your Laptop

Wiping your laptop clean can help you start fresh, remove stubborn problems or prepare the device for sale or gifting. The process depends on your operating system, but the goal is the same: erase all personal files, apps and settings. Below is a clear guide with numbered subheadings to help you delete everything safely and correctly.

Before you delete anything, make sure to save the data you want to keep. Copy your documents, photos and downloads onto an external hard drive, USB stick or cloud storage such as Google Drive or OneDrive. This prevents accidental loss and allows you to access the files later. Backing up is essential because the reset process permanently erases everything on your laptop.

Sign Out of All Accounts

Many laptops link apps and services to your personal accounts. Sign out of platforms like Microsoft, Google, iCloud, Dropbox and your browser profiles. This ensures your information is fully disconnected and prevents syncing issues once the laptop is reset. It also protects your privacy if you plan to hand the device to someone else.

How to Reset a Windows Laptop

On a Windows laptop, click the Start menu and open “Settings.” Navigate to “System,” then “Recovery.” Look for the “Reset this PC” option and click “Reset PC.” You will see two choices: “Keep my files” or “Remove everything.” Select “Remove everything.” Windows will ask whether you want a cloud download or local reinstall. Choose either option, then confirm you want to wipe all files, apps and settings. The laptop will restart and begin the reset process, which may take several minutes.

How to Reset a macOS Laptop

If you use a MacBook, start by clicking the Apple menu and selecting “System Settings.” Choose “General,” then scroll to “Transfer or Reset.” Click “Erase All Content and Settings.” You will be prompted to enter your Apple ID password. Once confirmed, the Mac will erase your data, remove accounts and reinstall macOS. After restarting, it will show the setup screen as if it were brand new.

How to Delete Everything Through a Clean Installation

If your laptop has severe issues or you prefer a deeper clean, you can perform a full installation. For Windows, download the Windows Installation Media tool onto a USB drive and boot from it, then choose the option to delete existing partitions and install a fresh copy. For macOS, restart your Mac while holding Command + R to open Recovery Mode, then use Disk Utility to erase the drive before reinstalling macOS. This method removes every trace of previous data.

Final Checks After the Reset

Once the reset completes, your laptop will start on the welcome screen. Check that all personal files are gone and confirm that no accounts remain signed in. If you’re selling or giving it away, shut it down and hand it over without adding new data. If you’re keeping it, you can begin setting up the laptop again with your preferred settings and apps.

