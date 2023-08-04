How To Get Your BVN Number Without Going To The Bank: A Convenient Guide

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) is a unique 11-digit identification number assigned to every bank customer in Nigeria.

It serves as a means of identification for financial transactions and is essential for conducting various banking activities.

If you need to retrieve your BVN number but don’t want to visit the bank physically, there are alternative methods to obtain it conveniently.

Follow this step-by-step guide to get your BVN number without going to the bank.

Method 1: Using Your Mobile Phone

If you have the phone number linked to your BVN, you can easily retrieve your BVN number by following these steps:

Step 1: On your mobile phone, dial the BVN retrieval USSD code 5650#.

Step 2: After dialing the code, your BVN number will be displayed on your phone screen.

Step 3: Take note of the BVN number or write it down for future reference.

Method 2: Using Your Bank’s Mobile App

If you have the mobile banking app of the bank where you registered for your BVN, you can find your BVN number within the app. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open your bank’s mobile app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log in using your mobile banking credentials (username and password).

Step 3: Navigate to the section that displays your account information or profile settings.

Step 4: Look for a section labeled “BVN” or “Bank Verification Number.”

Step 5: Your BVN number should be displayed on the screen.

Method 3: Using Your Internet Banking

If you have access to internet banking for the bank where you registered for your BVN, you can find your BVN number through the online banking platform.

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Visit your bank’s internet banking website on your computer or mobile browser.

Step 2: Log in to your internet banking account using your username and password.

Step 3: Navigate to the section that displays your account information or profile settings.

Step 4: Look for a section labeled “BVN” or “Bank Verification Number.”

Step 5: Your BVN number should be displayed on the screen.

Important Notes

The BVN retrieval USSD code (5650#) works for most Nigerian banks, but it may not be available for all banks. Check with your bank if you encounter any issues.

Ensure that you have the correct phone number linked to your BVN when using the USSD code or mobile banking app.

If you have multiple bank accounts with different banks, your BVN will be the same for all accounts, as it is linked to your unique identity.

By following this guide, you can conveniently retrieve your BVN number without visiting the bank physically. Keep your BVN number secure and use it responsibly for financial transactions and interactions with various institutions.

