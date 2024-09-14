Emojis have become a popular way to add a personal touch and convey emotions in digital communication. Whether you’re crafting a friendly email or spicing up a business message, inserting emojis in Outlook can enhance your communication. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to insert emojis in Outlook, whether you’re using the desktop app or the web version.
- Open Outlook
Start by launching the Outlook application on your desktop or navigating to the Outlook website. Open a new email or reply to an existing one where you want to include emojis.
- Use the Built-In Emoji Picker (Outlook Desktop App)
For users on the Outlook desktop app, the process is simple:
- Click inside the body of your email where you want to insert the emoji.
- Go to the “Insert” tab on the Ribbon.
- Click on “Symbol” in the Symbols group, and then select “More Symbols.”
- In the “Symbol” dialog box, switch to the “Font” dropdown menu and select “Segoe UI Emoji” from the list.
- Browse through the emoji options and click on the one you want to insert. Click “Insert” to add it to your email.
- Use Keyboard Shortcuts (Windows)
If you’re using a Windows computer, you can quickly insert emojis using keyboard shortcuts:
- Place your cursor where you want the emoji to appear in your email.
- Press Win + . (Windows key and period) or Win + ; (Windows key and semicolon) to open the emoji picker.
- Browse or search for the emoji you want to use, and click on it to insert it into your email.
- Use Emoji Keyboard (Mac)
For Mac users, inserting emojis is just as easy:
- Click inside the body of your email where you want the emoji.
- Press Cmd + Ctrl + Space to open the emoji keyboard.
- Search for or browse through the emoji options. Click on the emoji you want to insert, and it will appear in your email.
- Insert Emojis via Outlook Web App
If you’re using Outlook on the web:
- Open a new email or reply to an existing one.
- Click inside the body of the email where you want the emoji.
- Click on the “Insert Emoji” button in the formatting toolbar (it looks like a smiley face). This will open an emoji panel.
- Browse through the available emojis or use the search bar to find a specific one. Click on the emoji to insert it into your email.
- Use Copy and Paste Method
Another method to include emojis is to copy and paste:
- Open an emoji website or use your device’s emoji keyboard to find the emoji you want.
- Copy the emoji to your clipboard (right-click and select “Copy” or use Ctrl + C/Cmd + C).
- Go back to your Outlook email and paste the emoji where you want it to appear (right-click and select “Paste” or use Ctrl + V/Cmd + V).
- Use Emoji Add-ins
For additional emoji options and features, you can explore Outlook add-ins:
- Go to the “Home” tab on the Ribbon.
- Click “Get Add-ins” or “Office Add-ins.”
- Search for “emoji” to find add-ins that offer enhanced emoji functionality.
- Install your preferred add-in and follow the instructions to use it in your emails.
