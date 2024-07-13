How To Install A Frontal Weave: A Step-By-Step Guide

Installing a frontal weave can give you a natural-looking hairstyle while providing versatility in styling. Whether you’re looking to add volume or length, a frontal weave is a great choice. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the essential steps how to install frontal weave, ensuring a flawless and secure look.

Materials

Before you begin, make sure you have the following materials:

Frontal closure

Wefted hair extensions

Wig cap (optional)

Needle and thread (or adhesive)

Hair clips

Scissors

Comb

Edge control

Hair spray

Prepare Your Natural Hair

Start by washing and conditioning your hair to ensure a clean base. Detangle your hair thoroughly and let it dry completely. If you’re working with natural hair, consider flat twisting or braiding your hair to create a smooth foundation for the frontal weave.

Secure the Wig Cap

If you’re using a wig cap, place it on your head, ensuring it fits snugly. This will help protect your natural hair and provide a base for the frontal. Secure the cap with hair clips to keep it in place during the installation process.

Attach the Frontal

Position the frontal closure on your forehead, aligning it with your natural hairline. Use hair clips to hold it in place. Depending on your preference, you can sew it down with a needle and thread or use adhesive for a more secure hold. If sewing, create small, even stitches along the hairline to keep the frontal secure.

Install the Wefted Hair

Starting from the nape of your neck, sew or glue the wefted hair extensions onto the wig cap or your natural hair. Work your way up, ensuring the wefts are securely attached and laying flat. Continue until you reach the top of your head, blending the extensions with the frontal.

Blend the Hair

Once all the wefts are installed, it’s time to blend your natural hair with the frontal and extensions. Use a flat iron or curling iron to style the hair, creating a seamless look. This will help hide any visible wefts and give a more natural appearance.

Style and Finish

After blending, style your hair as desired. Use edge control to smooth down your edges and create a polished look. Finish with a light hairspray to hold your style in place throughout the day.

Maintenance Tips

To keep your frontal weave looking fresh, wash it regularly with sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. Avoid heavy products that can weigh down the hair. Additionally, wrap your hair at night or use a satin scarf to protect your style while you sleep.

