Learning how to install Dev-C++ in a laptop allows you to write, compile, and run C and C++ programs on your Windows computer. Dev-C++ is an integrated development environment (IDE) that provides tools for writing and testing programming code. It is commonly used by students and beginners who want to learn C and C++ programming. Installing it involves downloading the setup file, running the installer, and configuring the programming environment.

Before installing Dev-C++, ensure that your laptop meets the basic requirements.

You need:

A Windows laptop.

Enough free storage space.

Administrator permission to install software.

A stable internet connection for downloading the installer.

Most modern Windows laptops can run Dev-C++ without difficulty.

Download Dev-C++

The next step is to download the Dev-C++ installation file.

Open your web browser and search for the official Embarcadero Dev-C++ download page. Choose the Windows installer that is compatible with your computer.

Download the setup file and wait for it to finish.

Always use a trusted source to avoid downloading modified installers or unwanted programs.

Run the Dev-C++ Installer

After downloading the software, open your Downloads folder.

Locate the Dev-C++ setup file and double-click it to start the installation.

If Windows asks for permission to make changes to your computer, click Yes.

The installer will display the setup instructions. Select your preferred language and click OK to continue.

Accept the Licence Agreement

Read the licence agreement displayed during installation.

If you agree with the terms, select I Agree to proceed.

The installer may ask you to choose the components you want to install. Select the recommended components unless you have a specific reason to change them.

Click Next to continue.

Choose the Installation Location

You will be asked to select the folder where Dev-C++ should be installed.

You can use the default installation location or choose another folder on your laptop.

Click Install to begin copying the program files.

Wait for the installation process to finish, then click Finish.

Open Dev-C++ on Your Laptop

After installation, locate Dev-C++ through the Windows Start menu.

Click the application to open it.

During the first launch, you may be asked to select a language, theme, and other preferences.

Choose your preferred settings and complete the initial configuration.

Create Your First C++ Program

Once Dev-C++ opens, you can create a simple program to test whether the installation is working.

Follow these instructions:

Click File.

Select New.

Choose Source File.

Enter the following code:

#include <iostream>

using namespace std;

int main() {

cout << “Hello World!”;

return 0;

}

Save the file with a .cpp extension, such as hello.cpp.

Compile and Run Your Program

After writing your code, click Execute and select Compile & Run.

You can also use the F11 keyboard shortcut in many Dev-C++ versions.

The compiler will check your code and build the program.

If everything is correct, a window will appear displaying Hello World!

This confirms that your programming environment is working.

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