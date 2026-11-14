Fuel Prices to Remain Unchanged for Next One Month

Fuel prices in Kenya will remain unchanged for the next one month, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced.

In a notice issued on Saturday, November 14, EPRA said the maximum retail prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene would remain unchanged from November 15, 2026, to December 14, 2026.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products in the period under review, the maximum allowed retail petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged,” EPRA said.

The prices include 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with government policy aimed at cushioning consumers from the effects of high international fuel prices.

EPRA reported that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 6.11 per cent, from $977.55 per cubic metre in September 2026 to $1,037.30 per cubic metre in October 2026.

The cost of Diesel rose by 6.73 per cent, from $1,065.38 to $1,137.09 per cubic metre, while Kerosene increased by 0.71 per cent, from $1,098.31 to $1,106.11 per cubic metre over the same period.

Despite the increases, the government has applied Sh4.6 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to stabilise pump prices during the November-December 2026 pricing cycle.

According to EPRA, the intervention has cushioned consumers from increases that would otherwise have pushed up the prices of Super Petrol by Sh8.58 per litre, Diesel by Sh10.54 per litre and Kerosene by Sh1.16 per litre.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol will continue to retail at Sh225.96 per litre, Diesel at Sh227.76 per litre and Kerosene at Sh219.05 per litre.