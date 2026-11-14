Ruto Appoints Geoffrey Odundo Machakos University Chancellor

President William Ruto has appointed Nation Media Group (NMG) Managing Director Dr Geoffrey Odundo as the new Chancellor of Machakos University.

In a Gazette Notice dated November 13, 2026, President Ruto said Odundo would serve a five-year term, effective from the same date.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Dr Geoffrey Odundo to be the Chancellor of Machakos University, for a period of five years, with effect from November 13, 2026,” the notice reads.

Odundo succeeds Dr James Mworia, who previously served as the university’s Chancellor.

He brings 28 years of experience in the financial services sector, including 22 years in capital markets.

Between 2015 and 2024, Odundo served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi Securities Exchange. During his tenure, he oversaw market operations and various initiatives aimed at developing the country’s capital markets.

Before joining the NSE, he held several positions in investment banking and asset management.

Odundo also served as the Group Executive Advisor at CPF Group before joining Nation Media Group. He was previously the first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Securities.