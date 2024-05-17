Akara, also known as bean cakes or bean fritters, is a popular Nigerian snack made from ground beans. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, akara is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or as a tasty appetizer. Follow these step-by-step instructions on how to make akara right in your own kitchen.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of black-eyed peas or brown beans
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers (adjust to taste), chopped
- 1 teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste)
- Vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
- Start by soaking the black-eyed peas or brown beans in water for at least 4 hours or overnight. This will soften the beans and make them easier to grind.
- Drain the soaked beans and transfer them to a blender or food processor. Add a small amount of water and blend until you have a smooth, thick paste. You may need to scrape down the sides of the blender or food processor and add more water as needed to achieve the right consistency.
- Transfer the bean paste to a large mixing bowl and add the chopped onion, chopped Scotch bonnet peppers, and salt. Mix well to combine the ingredients evenly.
- Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan or pot over medium heat. The oil should be hot enough to sizzle when a small amount of the bean mixture is dropped into it.
- Using a spoon or your hands, scoop up a small portion of the bean mixture and carefully drop it into the hot oil. You can shape the mixture into balls or patties, depending on your preference. Repeat this process with the remaining bean mixture, making sure not to overcrowd the pan.
- Fry the akara in batches, turning them occasionally, until they are golden brown and crispy on all sides. This typically takes about 4-5 minutes per batch. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the fried akara to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.
- Once all the akara is fried and drained, serve them hot as a delicious snack or appetizer. Akara can be enjoyed on its own or paired with a dipping sauce, such as pepper sauce or tomato salsa.
Tips
- For extra flavor, you can add chopped onions, bell peppers, or spices like cayenne pepper or curry powder to the bean mixture.
- If you prefer a smoother texture, you can peel the beans after soaking them before blending.
- Be cautious when frying the akara to avoid splattering hot oil. Use a deep frying pan or pot with high sides to minimize mess.
