Rump steak is a flavorful cut of beef known for its tenderness and rich taste. Perfectly cooked, it can be a showstopper at any meal, whether you’re grilling outdoors or pan-searing indoors. With just a few simple steps, you can achieve a delicious rump steak that’s juicy and full of flavor. Here is how to cook rump steak.

Ingredients

1-2 rump steaks (about 200-300g each)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil or butter for cooking

Optional: garlic cloves, fresh herbs (like rosemary or thyme)

Preparation

Start by selecting high-quality rump steaks. Look for cuts that are well-marbled with fat, as this adds flavor and tenderness during cooking. Before cooking, let the steaks sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes. This helps ensure even cooking. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels. Season both sides liberally with salt and pepper. For added flavor, you can also sprinkle on your choice of herbs or minced garlic. If you’re using a grill, preheat it to high heat. For stovetop cooking, heat a heavy skillet or cast-iron pan over medium-high heat until it’s hot. Add a drizzle of olive oil or a tablespoon of butter. Once the pan is hot, carefully place the steaks in the skillet. Sear them for about 3-4 minutes on one side without moving them. This creates a beautiful crust. Turn the steaks over using tongs. If you’re using garlic or herbs, you can add them to the pan at this point for extra flavor. Cook for another 3-4 minutes for medium-rare, or adjust the time depending on your preferred doneness. Use a meat thermometer for accuracy: 50-52°C (120-125°F) for rare, 57-60°C (135-140°F) for medium-rare, and 63-68°C (145-155°F) for medium. Once cooked to your liking, remove the steaks from the pan and let them rest on a cutting board for about 5-10 minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat, ensuring a juicy result. When ready to serve, slice the steak against the grain to enhance tenderness. Enjoy it on its own or with your favorite sides, such as roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad.

Tips

If you’re cooking multiple steaks, do it in batches to maintain the heat and ensure proper searing.

While rump steak is delicious seasoned simply, you can marinate it in your favorite mixture for added flavor. Just be sure not to marinate for too long, as the acidity can affect the texture.

This is the best way to achieve your desired level of doneness without guessing.

