How To Make Delicious Vegetable Soup: A Step-By-Step Guide

Vegetable soup is a nutritious and comforting dish that’s not only easy to make but also incredibly versatile.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a beginner in the kitchen, follow this step-by-step guide to create a flavorful and hearty vegetable soup.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 carrots, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

1 zucchini, diced

1 cup green beans, trimmed and chopped

1 can diced tomatoes (14 oz)

6 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups chopped leafy greens (spinach, kale, or Swiss chard)

Fresh herbs for garnish (parsley, basil, or cilantro)

Instructions

Sauté the Aromatics

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and cook until translucent, about 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the minced garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds, until fragrant.

Add the Vegetables

Add the diced carrots, celery, bell pepper, potatoes, zucchini, and green beans to the pot.

Sauté the vegetables for about 5-7 minutes, until they begin to soften.

Add Tomatoes and Broth

Pour in the can of diced tomatoes (including the juices) and the vegetable broth.

Stir in the dried thyme and oregano.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Be mindful not to oversalt, as you can adjust the seasoning later.

Simmer the Soup

Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.

Cover the pot and let the soup simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

Add Leafy Greens

Uncover the pot and stir in the chopped leafy greens.

Let the greens wilt and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

Adjust Seasoning

Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning if needed. Add more salt, pepper, or dried herbs according to your preference.

Serve and Garnish

Ladle the vegetable soup into bowls.

Garnish each bowl with a sprinkle of fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, or cilantro.

Enjoy

Serve the vegetable soup hot with crusty bread or your favorite crackers.

Tips

Feel free to customize the vegetable selection based on your preferences and what’s in season.

If you prefer a thicker soup, you can blend a portion of the soup using an immersion blender before adding the leafy greens.

Add cooked pasta, rice, or beans to make the soup more filling.

To enhance the flavor, you can add a splash of balsamic vinegar or a squeeze of lemon juice just before serving.

Making vegetable soup allows you to experiment with various combinations of vegetables and herbs. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy a nutritious and satisfying meal while boosting your intake of vitamins and minerals.

