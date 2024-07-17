Istikhara is a special prayer in Islam that helps individuals seek guidance from Allah when faced with difficult decisions. Here’s a simple guide on how to make Istikhara.
What is Istikhara
Istikhara literally means “to seek goodness.” It’s a way to ask Allah for guidance in making choices, whether it’s about marriage, a job, or any significant life decision.
- Perform Ablution (Wudu)
Before praying, ensure you are in a state of purity by performing Wudu. This is a prerequisite for offering any prayer in Islam.
- Pray Two Rakat
Start by offering two units (rakats) of voluntary prayer (Nafl). This prayer is performed with the intention of seeking guidance.
- Recite the Istikhara Dua
After completing the two rakats, recite the Istikhara supplication. The dua can be said in Arabic or your preferred language. Here is the Arabic text:
اللّهُمّ إنّي استخيرُكَ بعلمِكَ واستقدِرُكَ بقدرتِكَ واسالكَ من فضلكَ العظيم فإنّكَ تَقْدِرُ ولا اقدرُ وتعلمُ ولا اعلمُ وانتَ علامُ الغيوب
Translation: “O Allah, I seek Your guidance by Your knowledge and seek ability through Your power, and I ask You from Your immense favor, for You are capable while I am not, and You know while I do not, and You are the Knower of the unseen.”
- Have Sincere Intentions
After reciting the dua, sincerely ask Allah for clarity regarding your decision. Trust that He will guide you toward what is best for you.
- Reflect and Observe
After making Istikhara, it’s important to remain open to the signs and feelings that may follow. You might experience clarity in your heart or find that a specific path becomes more evident.
- Repeat as Needed
It’s encouraged to repeat Istikhara if you still feel uncertain. You can perform it multiple times for the same decision.
Tips for Performing Istikhara
- Be Patient: Guidance may not come immediately. It requires patience and trust in Allah’s plan.
- Stay Consistent: Regular prayer and connection to Allah can enhance your spiritual insight.
- Avoid Rushing: Take your time in making decisions after performing Istikhara, allowing for contemplation and reflection.
