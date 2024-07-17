Istikhara is a special prayer in Islam that helps individuals seek guidance from Allah when faced with difficult decisions. Here’s a simple guide on how to make Istikhara.

Istikhara literally means “to seek goodness.” It’s a way to ask Allah for guidance in making choices, whether it’s about marriage, a job, or any significant life decision.

Perform Ablution (Wudu)

Before praying, ensure you are in a state of purity by performing Wudu. This is a prerequisite for offering any prayer in Islam.

Pray Two Rakat

Start by offering two units (rakats) of voluntary prayer (Nafl). This prayer is performed with the intention of seeking guidance.

Recite the Istikhara Dua

After completing the two rakats, recite the Istikhara supplication. The dua can be said in Arabic or your preferred language. Here is the Arabic text:

اللّهُمّ إنّي استخيرُكَ بعلمِكَ واستقدِرُكَ بقدرتِكَ واسالكَ من فضلكَ العظيم فإنّكَ تَقْدِرُ ولا اقدرُ وتعلمُ ولا اعلمُ وانتَ علامُ الغيوب

Translation: “O Allah, I seek Your guidance by Your knowledge and seek ability through Your power, and I ask You from Your immense favor, for You are capable while I am not, and You know while I do not, and You are the Knower of the unseen.”

Have Sincere Intentions

After reciting the dua, sincerely ask Allah for clarity regarding your decision. Trust that He will guide you toward what is best for you.

Reflect and Observe

After making Istikhara, it’s important to remain open to the signs and feelings that may follow. You might experience clarity in your heart or find that a specific path becomes more evident.

Repeat as Needed

It’s encouraged to repeat Istikhara if you still feel uncertain. You can perform it multiple times for the same decision.

Tips for Performing Istikhara

Be Patient: Guidance may not come immediately. It requires patience and trust in Allah's plan.

Stay Consistent: Regular prayer and connection to Allah can enhance your spiritual insight.

Avoid Rushing: Take your time in making decisions after performing Istikhara, allowing for contemplation and reflection.

