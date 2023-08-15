Crunchy Delight: How To Make Kuli Kuli

Kuli Kuli, a popular West African snack, is loved for its nutty flavor and satisfying crunch. Made from ground peanuts, this delicacy is not only delicious but also packed with protein.

Whether enjoyed on its own, paired with a refreshing drink, or used as a garnish in dishes, Kuli Kuli is a versatile treat that’s cherished by many.

Learn how to make this flavorful snack at home with our step-by-step guide below.

Instructions

Tips

Ingredients

2 cups of roasted peanuts

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper or ground chili pepper (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon of garlic powder (optional)

1 teaspoon of ginger powder (optional)

1/2 teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste)

Water

Vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

Prepare the Peanuts: Start by removing the outer skin from the roasted peanuts. You can do this by rubbing the peanuts between your hands or using a clean cloth to peel off the skin. The skin should come off easily.

Grind the Peanuts: In a food processor or blender, grind the peeled peanuts into a fine powder. You can also use a mortar and pestle for this step if you prefer a more traditional approach.

Add Flavor and Seasoning: To the ground peanuts, add cayenne pepper (or ground chili pepper), garlic powder, ginger powder, and salt. These seasonings will add a delightful kick and depth of flavor to your Kuli Kuli. Adjust the quantities according to your taste preferences.

Mix the Ingredients: Use your hands to mix the ground peanuts and seasonings thoroughly. Gradually add a small amount of water while mixing until the mixture comes together to form a dough-like consistency. The water helps bind the ingredients and create a moldable mixture.

Shape them: Take a small portion of the mixture and roll it between your palms to create cylindrical shapes or any desired shape. You can make them bite-sized or larger, depending on your preference.

Frying: In a deep frying pan or pot, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. To check if the oil is hot enough, drop a small piece of the mixture into the oil. If it sizzles and rises to the surface, the oil is ready for frying.

Fry the Kuli Kuli: Carefully place the shaped them into the hot oil, a few at a time. Make sure not to overcrowd the pan to ensure even frying. Fry the them until they turn golden brown and become crisp.

Drain and Cool: Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried them from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Allow them to cool completely before enjoying.

Tips

Roasting the peanuts before grinding enhances their flavor. You can roast them in the oven or on a stovetop skillet until they’re slightly browned.

Experiment with different seasonings and spices to create unique flavor profiles for your Kuli Kuli.

Kuli Kuli can be stored in an airtight container for several weeks, making it a convenient and tasty snack option.

Making Kuli Kuli at home is a rewarding experience that lets you savor the authentic taste of this beloved West African snack. From its satisfying crunch to its rich nutty flavor, Kuli Kuli is a delightful treat that’s perfect for sharing with friends and family or enjoying all by yourself.

