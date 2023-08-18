How To Make Kunu: A Step-By-Step Guide

Kunu is a refreshing and nutritious Nigerian drink made from grains like millet or sorghum. It’s not only delicious but also packed with nutrients.

If you’re looking to prepare this traditional beverage at home, follow this step-by-step guide to make your own homemade kunu.

Ingredients

2 cups of millet or sorghum grains

5 cups of water (for soaking)

2 cups of water (for blending)

1 tablespoon ginger (optional, for flavor)

Sugar or honey (to taste)

Cloves (optional, for added aroma)

Cold water or ice cubes (for serving)

Instructions

Step 1: Soak the Grains

Begin by rinsing the millet or sorghum grains under cold water to remove any dirt or debris.

Also Read: How To Make Fish Roll: A Step-By-Step Guide

Place the grains in a bowl and add 5 cups of water. Allow them to soak for at least 6 hours or overnight. This will soften the grains and make them easier to blend.

Step 2: Blend the Grains

After soaking, drain the grains and rinse them again.

In a blender, add the soaked grains, 2 cups of water, and ginger (if using).

Blend the mixture until you achieve a smooth consistency. You may need to blend in batches, depending on the size of your blender.

Step 3: Strain the Mixture

Using a fine mesh strainer or a cheesecloth, strain the blended mixture into a clean bowl. This will separate the liquid from the chaff.

Step 4: Extract the Liquid

Gently press the chaff to extract as much liquid as possible. You should be left with a milky liquid.

Step 5: Sweeten and Flavor

Add sugar or honey to the liquid, adjusting the sweetness to your preference.

If desired, add a few cloves for added aroma and flavor. You can also include a pinch of ground nutmeg or cinnamon for extra depth.

Step 6: Chill and Serve

Allow the kunu to chill in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Serve the chilled kunu in glasses with ice cubes or cold water.

Step 7: Enjoy!

Savor the unique taste and nutritious goodness of your homemade kunu. It’s a perfect drink to enjoy on a hot day or as a refreshing addition to your meals.

Note: Kunu can be enjoyed as is or served alongside snacks like akara (bean cakes) or moin moin (steamed bean pudding).

Creating kunu at home is a wonderful way to connect with Nigerian culture and flavors. Don’t hesitate to experiment with the ingredients to make it your own signature drink.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...