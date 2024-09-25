Melkkos, a traditional South African dish, is a comforting and nostalgic treat made primarily from milk, sugar, and a few simple ingredients. Often enjoyed as a breakfast or dessert, this creamy dish has a unique texture and delightful flavor that many cherish. Here’s how to make melkkos.

Ingredients

2 cups of milk

1 cup of water

1 cup of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of sugar (adjust to taste)

A pinch of salt

1 tablespoon of butter (optional)

Cinnamon and sugar for topping (optional)

Preparation

In a saucepan, combine the milk and water. Heat gently over medium heat until warm but not boiling. Stir in the sugar and a pinch of salt, allowing it to dissolve completely. This forms the base of your melkkos. In a mixing bowl, add the all-purpose flour. Gradually pour in the warm milk mixture, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. If using, add the butter to the mixture for added richness. Mix until you have a smooth, thick batter. Return the batter to the saucepan over low heat. Stir continuously to prevent sticking and ensure even cooking. Cook for about 10-15 minutes until the mixture thickens to a custard-like consistency. It should be creamy and smooth. Once cooked, remove the saucepan from heat. You can serve melkkos warm or at room temperature. If desired, sprinkle a mixture of cinnamon and sugar on top for added flavor. For a twist, consider adding toppings like sliced bananas, berries, or a drizzle of honey. This can elevate the dish and add a fresh element.

If you have leftovers, melkkos can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Reheat gently on the stove or in the microwave, adding a splash of milk to restore its creamy texture.

